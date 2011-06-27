Used 1993 Mazda Navajo Consumer Reviews
Mazda Navajo
Gisele, 03/08/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This vehicle was wonderful. The only thing that ever went wrong with it was the starter, other than that it ran like a dream. Off-road it was amazing. The car would ride over rough terrain and you could hold a can of soda with out spilling it. I feel that the Navajo is the forgotten SUV. Not many people know what this vehicle is and that it even exists. It is pretty much a clone of the Ford Explorer and its parts are pretty much all manufactured by Ford.
What a truck!
living_ded_guy, 10/07/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I love this thing. It handles like a car on the road and tackles rough terrain with ease. I've gotten lots of respect out of this car and I give it lots of respect. Would definately buy another one!
