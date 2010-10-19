Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-6 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-6 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-6
  4. Used 1996 Mazda MX-6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.721 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
I Miss My MX-6
StephRocks,10/19/2010
This was my all time favorite vehicle! Got 330,000 miles out of her before I sold her to a young man rebuilding another MX-6. All she needed was a clutch.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-6
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Mazda MX-6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings