Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 Consumer Reviews
I Miss My MX-6
This was my all time favorite vehicle! Got 330,000 miles out of her before I sold her to a young man rebuilding another MX-6. All she needed was a clutch.
Beautiful Inside & Out
I bought this car as a 70-mile per day commuter. Looks, performance and comfort all seemlessly coexist in this car. This car, even at six years old, still looks fresh and it's not like every other coupe on the road (read Integra, Mustang or Camaro).
MX-6
Great car. Affordable. Minor problems electrically and mechanically. Lack of horsepower for racing ethusiasts, but decent V6
Awesome luxo/sport coupe
Actually my girlfriends car, but I want it. It is the M edition, with the tan leather and burgandy paint, gold badging and rims... Looks classy, much more like a European luxury coupe than a Ford Probe (which, along with the 626 were all built on the same assembly line in the US.) The car looks great and runs great... The 2.5l v6 has a good deal of torque, I think 185 ft-lb. to go with the 165 hp, and you can feel it... The car loves to be above 4k rpms. Backseat is a joke, but then again, who cares, I dont sit back there. I have seen headers, ecu's and exhausts for this engine but that is about it.
MX6!!!!
Great car, not very common. Silent killer, although the mods are expensive if you are a racer. Nice car for anyone, has the looks and the speed to make almost anyone happy.
