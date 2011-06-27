Estimated values
1996 Mazda MX-6 LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,417
|$1,768
|Clean
|$681
|$1,255
|$1,566
|Average
|$501
|$931
|$1,163
|Rough
|$321
|$606
|$760
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MX-6 M-Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,421
|$1,753
|Clean
|$717
|$1,259
|$1,553
|Average
|$527
|$933
|$1,153
|Rough
|$337
|$608
|$753
Estimated values
1996 Mazda MX-6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,296
|$1,643
|Clean
|$579
|$1,148
|$1,456
|Average
|$426
|$851
|$1,081
|Rough
|$273
|$554
|$706