Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 MX-6
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG242121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm145 hp @ 4300 rpm145 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.33.5 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.37.0 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.2 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.31.8 in.31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.2920 lbs.2755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
