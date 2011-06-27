Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

1989 mx-6 gt mistik , 04/06/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful the best car ever (considering cost). i have owned it for 7 years. now have 208,000 miles on it. never had problems. every time i get into it, i have fun. interior and exterior designs are great. it is roomy, even for 4 people (try getting into an eclipse). seats are still comfortable after 13 years of use. it is fast (145 hp, 190 torque). best of all: top speed of 133 mph. not many cars can do that. even the expensive ones. if you can find one in good shape, buy it (manual transmission only). Report Abuse

looks are decieving dbk , 07/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It is a great looking little car . Especially for as old as it is. Great paint and style, but it has been nothing but a money pit. I have spent hundreds this last year and am on foot as we speak. I would love to be driving it, but I am tired of calling tow trucks.

Runs and runs Automan , 06/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 13 years now and have replaced the auto tranny neutral switch, ignition coil, EGR, fan switch, radiator, and distributor. I love the auto tranny shift points but the idle vibration is a bit rough. The exhaust manifold nuts need to be retightened occasionally, but the car is otherwise very reliable and quick. It has almost 150,000 miles on everything but the engine, which has about 60,000 miles on it (previous owner overheated the first one). It will be hard for me to sell this car, but I think a good replacement will be a Mazdaspeed MX5 (now that I don't need to transport kids around).

GOOD!! deeeeznuts , 06/25/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In 4 years i have owned my 6, I have never brought it to the mechanic. No problems with my baby. The car is fun to drive especially when your turbo kicks in around 2600rpm. Only problem i have notice is that there has to be at least 4 feet of piping from the turbo to the intercooler to the throttle. Too much bottleneck, If you free that up it'll be much much better!