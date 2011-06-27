Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
1989 mx-6 gt
the best car ever (considering cost). i have owned it for 7 years. now have 208,000 miles on it. never had problems. every time i get into it, i have fun. interior and exterior designs are great. it is roomy, even for 4 people (try getting into an eclipse). seats are still comfortable after 13 years of use. it is fast (145 hp, 190 torque). best of all: top speed of 133 mph. not many cars can do that. even the expensive ones. if you can find one in good shape, buy it (manual transmission only).
looks are decieving
It is a great looking little car . Especially for as old as it is. Great paint and style, but it has been nothing but a money pit. I have spent hundreds this last year and am on foot as we speak. I would love to be driving it, but I am tired of calling tow trucks.
Runs and runs
I've had this car for 13 years now and have replaced the auto tranny neutral switch, ignition coil, EGR, fan switch, radiator, and distributor. I love the auto tranny shift points but the idle vibration is a bit rough. The exhaust manifold nuts need to be retightened occasionally, but the car is otherwise very reliable and quick. It has almost 150,000 miles on everything but the engine, which has about 60,000 miles on it (previous owner overheated the first one). It will be hard for me to sell this car, but I think a good replacement will be a Mazdaspeed MX5 (now that I don't need to transport kids around).
GOOD!!
In 4 years i have owned my 6, I have never brought it to the mechanic. No problems with my baby. The car is fun to drive especially when your turbo kicks in around 2600rpm. Only problem i have notice is that there has to be at least 4 feet of piping from the turbo to the intercooler to the throttle. Too much bottleneck, If you free that up it'll be much much better!
My Miata
High Milage, some extra money, but worth every penny. Will probably buy another one after my first year model needs to pass on. Splendid vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-6
Related Used 1990 Mazda MX-6 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner