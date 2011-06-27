Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
Buy 2, they're small
Like other reviewers on this post, I love this car. I had a 1991 Miata and loved it and cried the day I sold it. 16 years later I found a pristine BRG SE with a matching hardtop and bought it on the spot. The dealership had it inside with the new Miatas, so I had a chance to compare them visually. I was truly disappointed with the 2009 Miata's interior..cheap plastic and the long strip of fake chrome over the glove box didn't ring my bell. I compared it to my 2001 interior, nothing can touch the beauty of the wood steering wheel, gear shift knob and tan leather seats. Handling is superb and the 6 speed tranny is a joy to shift (Amsoil gear shift oil eliminated my 3rd gear crunch.)
Best car ever!
I bought my 01 LS Miata as my first car. Mine is an LS with a 6-speed which makes it feel even sportier! I bought it as a fun but temporary car until I was able to upgrade to something with more power, but I've fallen in love. The car is so light that when paired with my summer performance tires I can fly around corners! So far I have an aftermarket intake and exhaust and it sounds AMAZING! For those who want more power there are an endless amount of aftermarket parts for it from the intake and exhaust like I have to turbo's and even V-8's! Best car ever! NEVER getting rid of it! FYI if anyone's looking for an autocross car, look no further!
Buy 2, they're small
If you are now looking at these reviews, chances are you are considering buying a used miata. Here is my advice. Buy it! Fantastic reliability, exceptional handling, beautiful to behold. Average mpg 30. What's not to like?
My first vehicle purchased
I flew across country (MN to AZ) to pick up my silver 2001 LS with 17" rims, chrome style bar and leather interior, and most importantly a rust free body. I drove it the 2,000 miles home in February with no issues and it has been a champ back here since then. I had been looking at something fun to drive that didn't need to be that practical since I have a '97 Buick with 200k+ miles that's still running strong to fill in as my winter car. This Miata will take the pressure off the Regal and is WAY more fun to drive. I regularly go on rides purely for pleasure, and blasting the tunes from an iPod through a tape adapter works just fine for those jaunts.
Still Smiling
This is one fun car. Looked for several months before purchasing a used Special Edition with 53K miles. This is one of many Mazda's I have purchased. Great handling, good brakes, this car begs to be driven enthusiastically. The six speed is great, shifts smoothly and precisely and keeps the rpm's below 4000 at 75 mph. I will go out of my way to take a twisty set of roads, this car is easy to push hard in the corners. It takes a set and with smooth power application will drift progressively,and when pushed hard will break lose in the rear. If this Mazda lasts as long as my 91 truck I will be smiling for years to come.
