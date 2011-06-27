Used 2006 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews
Fantastic value!
I have driven my Mazda MPV since I bought it new. It is now 2019 and it has 220,000 (yes, you read that right!) I have replaced tires, wiper blades, changed the oil and that is ALL. ‘She just took me to the beach this weekend, in 95 degree weather without a problem.
The Mazda Gray Lady
I purchased my MPV from the original owner with 118,000 miles. I am up to 148,000 miles without any major problems. Replaced the coil packs and spark plugs. No other major engine issues. Wish Mazda would have introduce a newer model of this Van. I use it for hauling and traveling. Great amount of room with third row seat down. Only con is the rear passenger seats are heavy to move back and forth.
- Safety
- Technology
- Reliability
You Can Get Em Cheap
My wife needed a minivan and didn't want the minivan looks. We rented a MPV and liked it. We test drove the Quest and Sedona. Both of those had interior parts fall off during our test drives. Saw a new MPV in an ad at a local dealer for $15,488. Heavy rebates and dealer took off another $1K for Mazda financing. Can't beat the price and runs great. The dealers want to get rid of these so you can get them for a steal if you can find them.
Love This Minivan
Used to have SUVs and sedans; with 2 kids needed something bigger - OMG! a van! NO WAY I thought. Loved this one for style, features, price, not a gargantuan van. Drove Honda and Toyota too big and too pricey. This one is just right size for city and Handles like a dream! Everyone is happy now in this van. LOVE the dual sliding doors and section controled air. Never thought I'd say it but I just love this thing! Wish they would bring it back. The Mazda 5 is just too small for us with pets and relatives aboard.
More than satisfied
Bought this car private party, 2 years old with 9500 miles. Two and a half years later we have 43K miles with absolutely no repairs. Replaced the factory tires with 90K Goodyears and they are fantastic. This car has met or exceeded my expectations in every way.
