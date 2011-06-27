Used 2003 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews

First and Last Mazda jacho59 , 07/14/2011 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Bought our 2003 MPV new. It only has 60,000km on it but it has cost us a lot of money and time to keep it on the road. PCV hose, TCM and various 'little' unrelated things. The real pain is the dealer dings us $110Cdn every time they hook it up to the 'computer'. We bought this van because we thought Mazda was a reliable and durable brand. NOT SO. This is our first and last Mazda vehicle... Report Abuse

Great minivan, would buy another in a heart beat Dan , 07/14/2015 LX 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought new in 2003. Had to replace the #2 coil three times but the part is cheap if you buy it online. Also replaced the alternator about 4yrs ago. Rides and handles like a car and has NEVER left me stranded or failed to start up. Starting to make creaking noises and one of the electric doors wasn't closing so when the cable broke recently for the door it became in operable but that's ok. AC still spits ice. Traded the MPV in after 14yrs and 216.000 miles. Still running fine though the front end needed work. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best vehicle I've ever owned Jay , 03/02/2016 LX-SV 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought it new in Jan 03. 13 years later and 190,000 miles it's still running great. The only issues I've had was the ignition coils going other than that normal wear and tear that should be addressed. My coworker has the exact same model and has 289,000 on his. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best Judy Petrozzelli , 04/23/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've never owned a Mazda before but so far I love this van. It's perfect because it's not to big and it drives like a regular car yet it has the room for seven passangers. It has a beautiful exterior and the driving is very smooth. My husband and I did a lot of research and chose the MPV because of it's ratings. Report Abuse