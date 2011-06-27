Used 2000 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews

Favourite Van of its Era.. yunush , 05/25/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought the van brand new in 2000, 13 years later and its still running strong with 230,000kms... Recently with my abuse ( I run it around 4 - 5000kms a month) its started giving minor problems such as the alternator and stabilizer links, but that is expected of a car of its age. Gas milaege is great compared to other vans, awesome people hauler, and great flexibility with the seats. Fun to drive. Report Abuse

A great minivan put to the test and beyond Joe Nurse , 07/10/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this van from a private seller in 05 with 72,000 miles on it. My van now has 173,000 we have routinely towed an 18 ft Ski boat with no problem except when the ramp is wet. Get out grab the cooler and kids push hard HA HA! No major issues what soever even towed a popup trailer to Tennessee through Blue Ridge Mountains.

Great van! Connie , 08/12/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I feel so badly when I read about the horror stories of other owners because we have been beyond happy with our van! We purchased it new in 2000 and have had nothing but normal maintenance. The only thing that has now happened twice is that the driver's side sliding door handle has broken. Don't understand this, but if that's the only problem we've had in 10 years, I'm thrilled! We are at 145,000 miles and hope to continue for at least another 50,000?

No Regrets Jim , 09/08/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I honestly do not know how other people have so many problems with their MPVs. This van was a demo with 10K and now has 155K. Everything still works like new after 7 yrs, even the CD changer has never jammed. This vehicle has been driven day after day with two kids and was fully put to the test. No major repairs except the trans was replaced under warranty at 75K because the dealer insisted it needed it when brought in for an unrelated noise. Very comfortable vehicle and easy to drive on long trips. Lots of innovative features not available at the time on other models. I could not have asked for a more reliable vehicle. If Mazda still made the MPV we would trade for a new one today.