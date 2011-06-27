Used 1993 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews
Probably made better then the newer minivans with all the problems aka transmission failures. It is an older vehicle so what can you expect right. At start up it runs very rough and there is a clicking noise coming from the engine. It is hard starting at times and then it is fine. It isn't very good on gas that's for sure. The slow opening back door is annoying. You need really long arms to reach the controls feels like its a strain to push the buttons. The far back seat is not removable. Lacks power going up hills. Built better then today's vehicles that are made to fall apart.
I DON'T WANT TO LET IT GO!
My van is now 16 years old and I can't find anything I like as much to replace it. This van has been a blast to drive, it's been reliable (even through the snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for 4 years!), and really hasn't had much problem except 2 timing belts in 185,000 miles of use. I love this van, and I'm mourning that my old friend is getting old and that I'm going to have to part with it. (I missed the CARS-cash for clunkers-program because I just couldn't part with it yet!) I just love my van! (This is 8-28-2009) and wish I could get another just like it! ***(My annual mileage has really varied greatly through the years. 20000 was an average.)
Graet Van!
Our last one (1991) was rear ended at 160,000 miles. We liked it so much - we replaced it with a '93 which is still rolling great at 120K. Just can't kill these!
Can't Part With It
I bought it 8 months ago and have already put as much into repairs as I paid for it. It had 146,000 then and over 153,000 now. Rebuilt the front end (steering), replaced 18 valve- lifters (3 per cylinder), had a minor transmission problem--and I can't part with it. Excellent build quality-- everything works! Great sound system. Drives like a breeze. Size is a plus.
Reliable, long lasting
No sports car but very long lasting and reliable, still going strong. Purchased this vehicle in 1993 at 6 months old; I was the second owner. It has a towing package and has pulled my loaded horse trailer and now pulls our 22 foot boat and trailer with ease, including up and down a steep ramp to the water.
