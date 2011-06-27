Used 1996 Mazda Millenia Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great, underrecognized car
Miller cycle engine of this car is world class, puts out more horsepower per liter than a Corvette engine. Engine never seems to be straining or overly loud under strong acceleration. Bought car used for less than 9K. Came with every option available. Handling and brakes are very good. The only weak spot is the automatic transmission which shifts rough under hard acceleration. No trouble with the car that I could not fix myself in 15 minutes. Biggest disappointment, Ford no longer makes this engine.
Great Car
We have this car for 5 yrs. and have not had any repairs other than, one set of brak pads, oil changes,and tires! (144K+miles} Drives Great! Looks Great! Gets good gas millage! Fun to Drive!
Fun to drive Expensive to fix
This is a great car to drive. Very quiet Bose sound and supercharged. Just hope you don't have to fix it. Waterpump and timing belt cost 1800.00 vacuum leaks $200. Used tensioner for AC Belt 175.00 Nice to drive just be prepared to crack that wallet open when it needs fixing
Best car I ever owned
I bought my millenia used, with just under 100k miles on it. I have had it for almost 10 years and I can honestly say it is the best car I have ever owned, and the one I have loved most. I have only had to replace the timing belt/water pump and a few hoses and that is it. this car is So fun to drive and I have driven it hard, in the city daily, with a lot of stop and go. It developed a oil leak a few days ago, and I drove it anyway, stupidly, but I had no choice and it ran dry and caused severe damage to the radiator and hoses. it will not be worth it to fix, as I cant be assured the engine hasn't suffered damage as well. I am so sad to let this car go.
Good Car
Fun to drive, great sound system, handles good.
Sponsored cars related to the Millenia
Related Used 1996 Mazda Millenia Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner