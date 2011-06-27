  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
  4. Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(113)
Appraise this car

2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car handling, aggressive looks, incredible sound system.
  • Frustrating stereo controls, overdone rear spoiler.
List Price Estimate
$1,606 - $3,536
Used Mazdaspeed Protege for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Mazda gives its MP3 a much appreciated horsepower injection, turning an already capable performer into a potential segment killer.

2003 Highlights

Mazda introduces a new sport-tuned version of its Protege, dubbed Mazdaspeed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'03.5 Mazdaspeed Protege
Richard Manship,08/02/2005
I really dig this car. I had a Protege5 before it, and this was just the jump I was looking for. And the prices I paid was unbeatable at the time ($13.5k). There are know problems with this car, but if you do your research, they're easily fixed under warranty.
Too bad I love to drive it...
CD,05/25/2006
This is the most fun to drive car I have ever had, and that's the only reason it is still in my driveway. It has its own bay at the service department. I'm there for the same things over and over. I've had a new turbo, a new transmission, sway bar links at least 5 times, a rear subframe, two new alarms, new a/c compressor, multiple coolant leaks, multiple exhaust leaks, new exhaust manifold, the list goes on and on. I'm going to sell it when the warranty runs out, I just hope I can find something as fun to drive as this is when it's not in the shop. (Reviewed by a 32 year old female driving it to work, not a teenager abusing it) .
'03.5 msp
Denis,12/18/2008
I bought this car to out-manuever drivers on cell phones! Handling is fabulous. Get dedicated winter wheels and you're good to go. Radio is painful to adjust; display way too bright at night. Other than that, just a wonderful car. Add a K&N air filter and noise-proof the trunk space.
Great car, Dont push it though or the Zoom Zoom will go BOOM!
chad92,02/07/2013
I bought the car with high mileage, around 114,XXX. I bought the car with some bushing issues and some tuning issues. I fixed the bushing issues, but let the tuning wait for a bit. If you dont know, these cars have problems with their bushings as they will go bad every 5-10k miles, the stock tune on these cars is rubbish, and the turbo system they put on the car is excellent, unfortunately they just stuck the system on a stock protege engine, I found this out after I put ~500 miles on it. I was driving in third gear around 3500 rpms, and the engine let go. No warning, no temp spikes, just exploded. Fortunately, I liked the rest of the car enough to spend some elbow grease/$ on a new one!
See all 113 reviews of the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege features & specs
More about the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
More About This Model

In a world of AMGs, SVTs, TRDs and M cars, it's tough to be taken seriously as a performance car company if you don't have a dedicated performance division. Mazda clearly recognizes this, and despite an overall win at Le Mans in 1991 and the purchase of Laguna Seca Raceway in 2001, the company's most serious effort (since the 1993 RX-7) to establish its performance-car presence in America will begin this fall with the launch of the 2003 Mazdaspeed Protegé.

Not that the Mazdaspeed name is entirely new. A team of hard-core Mazda racers established its spiritual beginnings in 1967 under the name "Mazda Sports Corner" in Tokyo. By 1983, the team was known as "Mazdaspeed," and with help from Mazda Motor Corporation, it managed to score that overall Le Mans win (the first and only by a Japanese automaker).

Now Mazdaspeed is the company's official in-house tuner, and although it's been supplying parts to dedicated racers for years, most Americans have never heard of it. That's going to change in the coming months as the name appears on everything from dealer-supplied street performance parts to billboards at Laguna Seca to shirts and hats. And let's not forget the upcoming line of Mazdaspeed-tuned production cars, starting with the Spicy Orange Mica example shown before you.

Referred to as the "quintessential Mazda" by company spokespeople, the Mazdaspeed Protegé combines a look, feel and overall balance that targets the ever-expanding "pocket rocket" market segment. As North American operations president Charlie Hughes says, "This maximum performance Protegé is the first road-going Mazda in the U.S. that's earned the right to wear the Mazdaspeed nameplate."

The credentials to back up that claim start with a 30-horsepower increase over the 2001 MP3 and a sub-7-second 0-60 time. The tuning wizards at Callaway Cars, Inc. (of Callaway Corvette fame) boosted the standard 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with a Garrett T25 ball-bearing turbocharger and an air-to-air intercooler. A free-flowing Mazdaspeed muffler assists exhaust flow. Backing up the increased thrust is a heavy-duty clutch and a Tochigi limited-slip differential, along with beefier driveshafts.

For handling duty, Mazda turned to Racing Beat, the same tuner company that assisted it with the MP3. The goal was to take that model's highly capable suspension and improve it further for the Mazdaspeed version. Custom-engineered MacPherson struts, a strut tower brace and stiffer coil springs up front are balanced by a specially tuned Twin Trapezoidal Link (TTL) independent rear suspension. Larger front-and-rear stabilizer bars, along with Tokico (nonadjustable) dampers complete the suspension upgrades, while the entire package rides on Racing Hart 17-inch wheels wearing 215/45ZR17 Bridgestone Potenza tires. Although Racing Hart developed a similar five-spoke design for the MP3, the Mazdaspeed Protegé wheels are all new.

Anyone who's ever been to an import car show knows you can't play in this segment on performance alone. Attitude and image are as much a part of the scene as horsepower and quarter-mile numbers. For exterior styling Mazda has essentially recycled the MP3's body kit. With the possible exception of the color options (and, arguably, the rear wing), that's not a bad thing. The fog lights, mesh grille and chrome exhaust tip all work with the Protegé's inherently clean lines, but the rear wing sort of reminds us of the naturally attractive girl who loses some of her charm by applying too much makeup. When the makeup comes in a bright orange shade, the "look-at-me-and-love-me" effect is only magnified. Company officials tell us that two-thirds of the 2000 Mazdaspeed Protegés scheduled for production will come in the Spicy Orange Mica, with the other third showing up in a comparatively subdued Black Mica. Neither is as attractive as the Laser Blue Mica or Vivid Yellow previously applied to this bodywork.

Inside the Mazdaspeed car the performance theme is continued with Sparco drilled aluminum pedals that feature rubber inserts for improved heel-and-toe action. A Sparco aluminum shift knob tops the short-throw five-speed transmission, while aluminum gauge faces sit behind a thick three-spoke Nardi steering wheel. Unfortunately, the Mazdaspeed Protegé's seats are not Sparco units and, while certainly comfortable, they could use additional side bolstering.

The MP3 name may be gone, but its namesake technology lives on in the Mazdaspeed Protegé. Kenwood was again tapped to supply the car's head unit, dubbed the Excelon KDC-MP919. The six-speaker audio system is rated at 450 watts, and features an additional 250-watt amplifier to handle subwoofer duty. Of course, it still plays MP3 audio tracks recorded on CD-Rs or CD-RWs, and of course it still has too many teensy-tiny buttons. We do like the motorized faceplate that retracts from view when the ignition is turned off (it can also be removed from the head unit completely for additional security). To extend the system's shelf life in the rapidly changing world of in-car entertainment, it has been prewired to work with Sirius satellite radio equipment.

We were fortunate enough to get some seat time in the Mazdaspeed Protegé under the exact type of conditions for which it is designed. Allowing journalists to run the car hard around an autocross track was a brilliant way for Mazda to show off the car's abilities. The relatively high-speed course had sweeping decreasing-radius turns, hard braking zones and several low-speed twists that would have revealed turbo lag issues, had there been any. Instead, the Mazdaspeed Protegé performed with aplomb, proving itself easy to balance on the edge of adhesion via excellent feedback through the Nardi steering wheel and powerful, easily modulated brakes. Low-end pull was never lacking, despite the turbocharger, making the engine feel more like a naturally aspirated V6. With a peak torque output of 160 pound-feet hitting at just 3,500 rpm, it's easy to understand why the Mazdaspeed Protegé never feels sluggish.

A short highway blast confirmed that both low- and high-speed power are abundant, and the broad torque band rarely had us downshifting when blasting around slower traffic. We did notice a fair amount of tire rumble, but if that really bothers you, just turn up the audio system.

The Mazdaspeed Protegé goes on sale in mid-September 2002 at a price of $20,500, including destination charge. That's $3,000 more than the MP3 of two years ago, but Mazda officials are quick to point out the MP3's lack of ABS (standard on the Mazdaspeed Protegé) and turbocharger. The price is above many of the segment's top contenders, including the Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V that won our last Econosports Sedan Comparison Test. However, the MP3 took third in that test, and it was the first choice among many of our road testers. A lack of power was repeatedly cited as the car's only shortcoming. Now, that issue has been addressed, making the Mazdaspeed Protegé one of the best-balanced cars in its class. There's really nothing left to lament about now…except maybe that color.

Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Overview

The Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege is offered in the following submodels: Mazdaspeed Protege Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Proteges are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege.

Can't find a used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Proteges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,480.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,045.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,982.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege lease specials

Related Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles