Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Consumer Reviews

'03.5 Mazdaspeed Protege

Richard Manship, 08/02/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really dig this car. I had a Protege5 before it, and this was just the jump I was looking for. And the prices I paid was unbeatable at the time ($13.5k). There are know problems with this car, but if you do your research, they're easily fixed under warranty.

Too bad I love to drive it...

CD, 05/25/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the most fun to drive car I have ever had, and that's the only reason it is still in my driveway. It has its own bay at the service department. I'm there for the same things over and over. I've had a new turbo, a new transmission, sway bar links at least 5 times, a rear subframe, two new alarms, new a/c compressor, multiple coolant leaks, multiple exhaust leaks, new exhaust manifold, the list goes on and on. I'm going to sell it when the warranty runs out, I just hope I can find something as fun to drive as this is when it's not in the shop. (Reviewed by a 32 year old female driving it to work, not a teenager abusing it) .

'03.5 msp

Denis, 12/18/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car to out-manuever drivers on cell phones! Handling is fabulous. Get dedicated winter wheels and you're good to go. Radio is painful to adjust; display way too bright at night. Other than that, just a wonderful car. Add a K&N air filter and noise-proof the trunk space.

Great car, Dont push it though or the Zoom Zoom will go BOOM!

chad92, 02/07/2013
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought the car with high mileage, around 114,XXX. I bought the car with some bushing issues and some tuning issues. I fixed the bushing issues, but let the tuning wait for a bit. If you dont know, these cars have problems with their bushings as they will go bad every 5-10k miles, the stock tune on these cars is rubbish, and the turbo system they put on the car is excellent, unfortunately they just stuck the system on a stock protege engine, I found this out after I put ~500 miles on it. I was driving in third gear around 3500 rpms, and the engine let go. No warning, no temp spikes, just exploded. Fortunately, I liked the rest of the car enough to spend some elbow grease/$ on a new one!

Easily turned up

quikmsprotege, 09/19/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this car almost two years, bought with 35k on it now I have over 80k to tell you how much I drive it. Didn't have Cruise control when I bought it so I had it installed at the dealer. But the motor is a little on the weak side when you get it. 170hp/170tq or somewhere around there. I have only put in about 2k in mods /pistons rods frontmount intercooler and piggyback controller and now it turns out a little over 330hp to the wheels. I run this car at the track every blue moon but it definitely lays down on evos and STI's.

