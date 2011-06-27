2022 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews
Just bought the last model of the CR-9
Hard negotiations. I refused the $3k the dealer added for pretty useless add-ins. Got it below MSRP. Got it as it rolled off the delivery truck. $33k all-in for the Sports Edition. Old style gas cap and to open you have to hit the switch under the steering wheel, the Chevy Equinox was a better system. You have to hit the key fob’s little side button to open and unlock the car unlike the easy Equinox keyless feature. Hard to see the open/lock buttons. Sirius/XM not available at this level vehicle. I got the app stream to my IPhone cheaper than the Equinox set up. Roomy, powerful for a 4 cylinder. Getting 21 MPG. Nice 3rd row gives more passenger space than the Equinox, room for the twins baby seats.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related 2022 Mazda CX-9 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 1992
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Mazda
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2013
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008
- Used Hyundai Accent 2009
- Used BMW 6 Series 2012
- Used Audi A6 2013 For Sale
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Dodge Viper 2015
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- Volvo V60 2021
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2023 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi TT RS
Other models to consider
- 2022 Durango
- 2022 Charger
- 2021 Charger
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- Dodge Grand Caravan 2020
- Dodge Charger 2021
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- 2020 BMW i8
- Nissan GT-R 2021
- 2022 R8
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- Lexus LC 500 2021
- BMW M4 2022
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2023 Honda CR-V News
- 2023 Acura MDX News
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2022 Tesla Model 3 News
Recommended
- Nissan 350Z 2006 Coupe Features Specs
- Jaguar XJ 2019 Features Specs
- Used Lexus Es 300 Wheaton Il
- Subaru Legacy 2002 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Suburban 2006 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in Hemet, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Wyoming, MI
- Used Bentley Continental-Supersports in Gresham, OR
- Used Maserati Levante in East Orange, NJ
- Used BMW Z4 in Danbury, CT
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Buena Park, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Evanston, IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Jacksonville, NC
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Deltona, FL
- Used Honda Cr-V-Hybrid in Virginia Beach, VA
- Used Chrysler 300 in El Cajon, CA
- Used Toyota Avalon-Hybrid in Bridgeport, CT
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Lynn, MA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Mini Cooper in Pflugerville, TX
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Ford C-Max-Hybrid in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Jaguar XJ in East Orange, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Equinox in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Lewisville, TX
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Cambridge, MA
- Used Saturn Vue in San Leandro, CA
- Used Lexus RX-450HL in Reading, PA
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Fayetteville, AR
- Used Lexus NX-300H in Allentown, PA