Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,326
|$7,252
|$8,712
|Clean
|$5,115
|$6,962
|$8,328
|Average
|$4,693
|$6,384
|$7,559
|Rough
|$4,272
|$5,805
|$6,790
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,805
|$8,064
|$9,773
|Clean
|$5,575
|$7,743
|$9,342
|Average
|$5,116
|$7,099
|$8,479
|Rough
|$4,657
|$6,456
|$7,616
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,632
|$7,375
|$8,708
|Clean
|$5,409
|$7,081
|$8,324
|Average
|$4,964
|$6,492
|$7,555
|Rough
|$4,518
|$5,904
|$6,786
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,259
|$7,030
|$8,378
|Clean
|$5,051
|$6,749
|$8,008
|Average
|$4,635
|$6,189
|$7,269
|Rough
|$4,218
|$5,628
|$6,529
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,858
|$8,082
|$9,767
|Clean
|$5,627
|$7,760
|$9,336
|Average
|$5,163
|$7,115
|$8,474
|Rough
|$4,699
|$6,471
|$7,612
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$6,779
|$7,965
|Clean
|$5,029
|$6,509
|$7,613
|Average
|$4,615
|$5,968
|$6,910
|Rough
|$4,200
|$5,427
|$6,207