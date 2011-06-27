  1. Home
2011 Ford E-Series Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,326$7,252$8,712
Clean$5,115$6,962$8,328
Average$4,693$6,384$7,559
Rough$4,272$5,805$6,790
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,805$8,064$9,773
Clean$5,575$7,743$9,342
Average$5,116$7,099$8,479
Rough$4,657$6,456$7,616
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,632$7,375$8,708
Clean$5,409$7,081$8,324
Average$4,964$6,492$7,555
Rough$4,518$5,904$6,786
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,259$7,030$8,378
Clean$5,051$6,749$8,008
Average$4,635$6,189$7,269
Rough$4,218$5,628$6,529
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,858$8,082$9,767
Clean$5,627$7,760$9,336
Average$5,163$7,115$8,474
Rough$4,699$6,471$7,612
Estimated values
2011 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,236$6,779$7,965
Clean$5,029$6,509$7,613
Average$4,615$5,968$6,910
Rough$4,200$5,427$6,207
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford E-Series Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford E-Series Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,051 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,749 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford E-Series Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2011 Ford E-Series Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford E-Series Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,051 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,749 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford E-Series Van.
The value of a used 2011 Ford E-Series Van ranges from $4,218 to $8,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford E-Series Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.