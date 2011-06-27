Estimated values
2000 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,486
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,201
|$2,202
|$2,727
|Average
|$885
|$1,634
|$2,038
|Rough
|$569
|$1,066
|$1,349
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,525
|$3,093
|Clean
|$1,265
|$2,237
|$2,746
|Average
|$932
|$1,660
|$2,052
|Rough
|$599
|$1,083
|$1,358
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$3,292
|$4,090
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,916
|$3,631
|Average
|$1,143
|$2,164
|$2,714
|Rough
|$735
|$1,412
|$1,796