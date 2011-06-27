Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,022
|$8,602
|$9,657
|Clean
|$6,621
|$8,097
|$9,070
|Average
|$5,819
|$7,085
|$7,895
|Rough
|$5,017
|$6,074
|$6,721
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,532
|$10,832
|$12,363
|Clean
|$8,045
|$10,196
|$11,611
|Average
|$7,071
|$8,922
|$10,107
|Rough
|$6,096
|$7,649
|$8,603
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,686
|$10,324
|$12,719
|Clean
|$6,304
|$9,717
|$11,946
|Average
|$5,541
|$8,503
|$10,398
|Rough
|$4,777
|$7,290
|$8,851
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,827
|$10,375
|Clean
|$6,117
|$8,308
|$9,744
|Average
|$5,376
|$7,271
|$8,482
|Rough
|$4,635
|$6,233
|$7,220
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,760
|$6,902
|$7,667
|Clean
|$5,431
|$6,497
|$7,201
|Average
|$4,773
|$5,685
|$6,268
|Rough
|$4,115
|$4,874
|$5,336
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,577
|$10,155
|$12,512
|Clean
|$6,201
|$9,558
|$11,751
|Average
|$5,450
|$8,364
|$10,229
|Rough
|$4,699
|$7,170
|$8,707
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,606
|$9,342
|$10,501
|Clean
|$7,172
|$8,793
|$9,862
|Average
|$6,303
|$7,695
|$8,585
|Rough
|$5,434
|$6,597
|$7,308
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,012
|$8,096
|$9,477
|Clean
|$5,669
|$7,620
|$8,900
|Average
|$4,982
|$6,669
|$7,748
|Rough
|$4,295
|$5,717
|$6,595
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,532
|$8,541
|$10,523
|Clean
|$5,216
|$8,039
|$9,883
|Average
|$4,584
|$7,035
|$8,603
|Rough
|$3,952
|$6,031
|$7,323
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,674
|$9,507
|$10,730
|Clean
|$7,236
|$8,948
|$10,078
|Average
|$6,359
|$7,831
|$8,773
|Rough
|$5,483
|$6,713
|$7,467
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,816
|$8,980
|$11,063
|Clean
|$5,484
|$8,452
|$10,391
|Average
|$4,820
|$7,396
|$9,045
|Rough
|$4,155
|$6,341
|$7,699
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,457
|$6,881
|$8,478
|Clean
|$4,202
|$6,477
|$7,962
|Average
|$3,693
|$5,668
|$6,931
|Rough
|$3,184
|$4,859
|$5,900
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,758
|$9,023
|$10,523
|Clean
|$6,372
|$8,492
|$9,883
|Average
|$5,600
|$7,432
|$8,603
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,371
|$7,323
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,936
|$9,218
|$10,730
|Clean
|$6,540
|$8,676
|$10,078
|Average
|$5,748
|$7,592
|$8,773
|Rough
|$4,956
|$6,509
|$7,467
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,868
|$8,376
|$9,385
|Clean
|$6,476
|$7,884
|$8,814
|Average
|$5,691
|$6,899
|$7,672
|Rough
|$4,907
|$5,914
|$6,531