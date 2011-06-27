  1. Home
2010 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,022$8,602$9,657
Clean$6,621$8,097$9,070
Average$5,819$7,085$7,895
Rough$5,017$6,074$6,721
2010 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,532$10,832$12,363
Clean$8,045$10,196$11,611
Average$7,071$8,922$10,107
Rough$6,096$7,649$8,603
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,686$10,324$12,719
Clean$6,304$9,717$11,946
Average$5,541$8,503$10,398
Rough$4,777$7,290$8,851
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,488$8,827$10,375
Clean$6,117$8,308$9,744
Average$5,376$7,271$8,482
Rough$4,635$6,233$7,220
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$5,760$6,902$7,667
Clean$5,431$6,497$7,201
Average$4,773$5,685$6,268
Rough$4,115$4,874$5,336
2010 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,577$10,155$12,512
Clean$6,201$9,558$11,751
Average$5,450$8,364$10,229
Rough$4,699$7,170$8,707
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$7,606$9,342$10,501
Clean$7,172$8,793$9,862
Average$6,303$7,695$8,585
Rough$5,434$6,597$7,308
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,012$8,096$9,477
Clean$5,669$7,620$8,900
Average$4,982$6,669$7,748
Rough$4,295$5,717$6,595
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$5,532$8,541$10,523
Clean$5,216$8,039$9,883
Average$4,584$7,035$8,603
Rough$3,952$6,031$7,323
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$7,674$9,507$10,730
Clean$7,236$8,948$10,078
Average$6,359$7,831$8,773
Rough$5,483$6,713$7,467
2010 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$5,816$8,980$11,063
Clean$5,484$8,452$10,391
Average$4,820$7,396$9,045
Rough$4,155$6,341$7,699
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$4,457$6,881$8,478
Clean$4,202$6,477$7,962
Average$3,693$5,668$6,931
Rough$3,184$4,859$5,900
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,758$9,023$10,523
Clean$6,372$8,492$9,883
Average$5,600$7,432$8,603
Rough$4,828$6,371$7,323
2010 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,936$9,218$10,730
Clean$6,540$8,676$10,078
Average$5,748$7,592$8,773
Rough$4,956$6,509$7,467
2010 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$6,868$8,376$9,385
Clean$6,476$7,884$8,814
Average$5,691$6,899$7,672
Rough$4,907$5,914$6,531
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,477 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dakota is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,477 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Dakota, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,477 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Dakota ranges from $3,184 to $8,478, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.