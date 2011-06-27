Estimated values
1994 Ford Aerostar XL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$481
|$1,106
|$1,421
|Clean
|$438
|$1,008
|$1,300
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$267
|$615
1994 Ford Aerostar Window 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$481
|$1,106
|$1,421
|Clean
|$438
|$1,008
|$1,300
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$267
|$615
|$817
Estimated values
1994 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,110
|$1,421
|Clean
|$448
|$1,011
|$1,300
|Average
|$361
|$814
|$1,058
|Rough
|$273
|$617
|$817
Estimated values
1994 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,124
|$1,421
|Clean
|$488
|$1,024
|$1,300
|Average
|$392
|$825
|$1,058
|Rough
|$297
|$625
|$817
Estimated values
1994 Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,118
|$1,421
|Clean
|$470
|$1,019
|$1,300
|Average
|$378
|$820
|$1,058
|Rough
|$287
|$622
|$817
