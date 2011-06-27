2020 Mazda CX-5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-5 SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,090*
Total Cash Price
$30,928
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,304*
Total Cash Price
$30,322
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,846*
Total Cash Price
$41,541
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,419*
Total Cash Price
$42,754
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,240*
Total Cash Price
$41,844
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,876*
Total Cash Price
$31,535
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,991*
Total Cash Price
$43,967
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,304*
Total Cash Price
$30,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$749
|$774
|$802
|$830
|$3,878
|Maintenance
|$283
|$625
|$351
|$1,865
|$1,911
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$329
|$483
|$951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,664
|$1,337
|$990
|$619
|$224
|$4,835
|Depreciation
|$7,107
|$2,486
|$2,352
|$2,759
|$2,613
|$17,318
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,306
|$6,524
|$5,971
|$7,780
|$7,509
|$40,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$277
|$613
|$344
|$1,828
|$1,874
|$4,936
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,311
|$971
|$607
|$220
|$4,740
|Depreciation
|$6,968
|$2,437
|$2,306
|$2,705
|$2,562
|$16,978
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,065
|$6,396
|$5,854
|$7,627
|$7,362
|$39,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$5,209
|Maintenance
|$379
|$840
|$471
|$2,504
|$2,567
|$6,762
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$443
|$649
|$1,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,722
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,947
|Financing
|$2,234
|$1,796
|$1,330
|$832
|$301
|$6,494
|Depreciation
|$9,546
|$3,339
|$3,159
|$3,706
|$3,510
|$23,260
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,529
|$8,763
|$8,020
|$10,449
|$10,086
|$53,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$391
|$864
|$485
|$2,577
|$2,642
|$6,960
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$455
|$668
|$1,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,004
|Financing
|$2,300
|$1,849
|$1,369
|$856
|$310
|$6,683
|Depreciation
|$9,825
|$3,436
|$3,251
|$3,814
|$3,612
|$23,939
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,012
|$9,018
|$8,254
|$10,754
|$10,380
|$55,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,047
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$5,247
|Maintenance
|$382
|$846
|$475
|$2,523
|$2,586
|$6,812
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$446
|$654
|$1,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,961
|Financing
|$2,251
|$1,809
|$1,340
|$838
|$304
|$6,541
|Depreciation
|$9,616
|$3,363
|$3,182
|$3,733
|$3,536
|$23,430
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,650
|$8,826
|$8,079
|$10,525
|$10,160
|$54,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$847
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$288
|$638
|$358
|$1,901
|$1,949
|$5,133
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$336
|$493
|$969
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,363
|$1,010
|$631
|$229
|$4,930
|Depreciation
|$7,247
|$2,534
|$2,398
|$2,813
|$2,664
|$17,657
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,548
|$6,652
|$6,088
|$7,932
|$7,656
|$40,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$402
|$889
|$499
|$2,651
|$2,717
|$7,157
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$468
|$687
|$1,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,060
|Financing
|$2,365
|$1,901
|$1,408
|$880
|$319
|$6,873
|Depreciation
|$10,104
|$3,534
|$3,344
|$3,922
|$3,715
|$24,618
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,494
|$9,274
|$8,488
|$11,059
|$10,675
|$56,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-5 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$814
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$277
|$613
|$344
|$1,828
|$1,874
|$4,936
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,311
|$971
|$607
|$220
|$4,740
|Depreciation
|$6,968
|$2,437
|$2,306
|$2,705
|$2,562
|$16,978
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,065
|$6,396
|$5,854
|$7,627
|$7,362
|$39,304
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 CX-5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:not available
