Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great fun for the $$. 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Tourin Dave , 10/08/2017 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Traded a 2005 Mazda 6 with 110k and was looking at the New 3's with the 2.5l engine but this one caught my eye. Never liked the Crossovers much but this was different. The style is great and the features are what I expected for much more $$ in other brands. For a great run around car this is nirvana. 35+mpg so far, Bose sterio, safety features +++, phone, tablet friendly. Cruising around Vegas in traffic or 70+mph this car is awesome and a lot of Fun. Extremly responsive in city, and quiet on highway which I did not expect. Back seat and cargo are a bit small, but 99% of my driving is alone so no biggie for me. The lack of middle armrest is a bit weird but the center controller is awesome. If you are in the market for a Crossover, Do yourself a treat and give this car a test drive. For 26k you just cant beat it. Zoom Zoom Performance Report Abuse

CX 3 Ideal For Me Dave S. , 02/22/2018 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful It has a smooth, firm ride, and the steering is responsive. The CX 3 handles curves, corners, and turns extremely well. Cannot wait to take it on winding country roads and scenic drives when I travel far enough away from Chicago and suburbs. The compact SUV size makes this the perfect urban ride that can handle starts and stops. Very good burst when light goes green. This is a useful vehicle that can also be fun to drive for distances. Interior and dash design are awesome, IMO. Everything is within reach, and the center strip knobs below the gear shift make it easy to operate the stereo, the sound, the station, the XM channels, or any of the modes this 7-inch tablet style screen offers. Screen visibility is very good. Back up camera imaging is crystal clear. Blind spot and lane warning signals provided on side mirrors, with accompanying beep sound when other vehicles are getting close in other lanes. Stereo system is excellent, with 7-speaker Bose sound system. I purchased the AWD due to winter conditions that come and go here. But the CX 3 does not seem confined by this, as it drives and handles like a FWD in stable weather, while AWD kicks in when snow and ice are present. I am enjoying the CX 3 very much, and look forward to several more years owning this. BTW, the CX 3 boasts a sporty appearance, with smooth flowing sides, an elegant front, and well designed rear with easy hatch and dual exhausts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smaller is better for me Sue Harrison , 06/07/2018 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought the CX3 as my city car & it has been great for that. I enjoy the ease of parking, sharp turning & lots of “zoom zoom”. I am no longer driving cross country, hauling a bunch of kids, or need more hauling space than a weeks groceries. But I do like sitting up a little higher and. having all wheel drive (we do live in NE Ohio)...so the CX-3 was my choice and I am really enjoying it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

CX-3 A fun fun sports car. Love it. Michael M , 02/13/2018 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful CX-3 A fun fun sports car. Not much storage, so think of it more as a fun car than a family car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse