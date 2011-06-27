Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-3 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,987*
Total Cash Price
$18,578
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,360*
Total Cash Price
$18,214
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,963*
Total Cash Price
$24,953
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,218*
Total Cash Price
$25,682
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,277*
Total Cash Price
$25,135
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,614*
Total Cash Price
$18,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$332
|$1,528
|$1,338
|$672
|$1,926
|$5,796
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,182
|Financing
|$1,000
|$803
|$595
|$372
|$135
|$2,904
|Depreciation
|$4,216
|$1,632
|$1,436
|$1,274
|$1,142
|$9,700
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,729
|$6,359
|$5,893
|$4,983
|$6,024
|$31,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$325
|$1,498
|$1,312
|$659
|$1,888
|$5,682
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$995
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,159
|Financing
|$980
|$787
|$583
|$365
|$132
|$2,847
|Depreciation
|$4,133
|$1,600
|$1,408
|$1,249
|$1,120
|$9,510
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,558
|$6,234
|$5,777
|$4,885
|$5,906
|$31,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$445
|$2,052
|$1,797
|$903
|$2,587
|$7,784
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,078
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,900
|Depreciation
|$5,662
|$2,192
|$1,929
|$1,711
|$1,534
|$13,029
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,724
|$8,541
|$7,914
|$6,692
|$8,091
|$42,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$458
|$2,112
|$1,850
|$929
|$2,662
|$8,012
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,382
|$1,110
|$822
|$515
|$186
|$4,014
|Depreciation
|$5,828
|$2,256
|$1,985
|$1,761
|$1,579
|$13,409
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,067
|$8,790
|$8,146
|$6,888
|$8,327
|$44,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$448
|$2,067
|$1,811
|$909
|$2,605
|$7,841
|Repairs
|$382
|$558
|$651
|$760
|$890
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,086
|$805
|$504
|$182
|$3,929
|Depreciation
|$5,704
|$2,208
|$1,943
|$1,724
|$1,546
|$13,124
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,810
|$8,603
|$7,972
|$6,741
|$8,150
|$43,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$338
|$1,558
|$1,364
|$685
|$1,964
|$5,909
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,205
|Financing
|$1,019
|$818
|$606
|$380
|$137
|$2,961
|Depreciation
|$4,298
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,299
|$1,165
|$9,890
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,900
|$6,483
|$6,008
|$5,080
|$6,142
|$32,614
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CX-3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda CX-3 in Virginia is:not available
