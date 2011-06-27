Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews

My Little Truck Monty Mills , 08/22/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Say what you want about the bigger boys but my Mazda B-Series 4x4 is all I'll ever need in a truck. And its basic styling, outdated or not, looks better than any of them. Okay, it doesn't ride like a Cadillac but it's a heck of a lot more comfortable than any compact 'jelly bean on wheels' that I've driven. Fuel economy isn't what I'd like it to be but that's the price you pay for a 4x4. This is my third B-Series in a row and after test driving the others, I see no reason why there won't be a fourth. My only fear is that Mazda will read some of those "expert reviews" and turn their truck into an ugly, overpriced Canyon, Dakota or Tacoma etc. Report Abuse

B4000 4x4 S Brown , 10/24/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This truck is one of the last of the true "mini-trucks", designed to be reasonably priced, reliable and adequate for most everyday needs where practicality overrides so-called modern convenience features (heaven forbid if someone had to actually drive a truck and not be able to talk on their cell, drink a coffee, play with their GPS, etc.).

2007 Mazda B4000 4x4 Phil , 02/13/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an outstanding truck. However, even with the extended cab its strictly a two seater. We originally purchased it as a towing vehicle - we pull a 4,800lb travel trailer. I barely feel the trailer on the back. Nothing overly fancy, no, it doesn't offer leather seats etc., but it has a nice, crisp interior. Ride is a little stiff but very comfortable nonetheless, even on long hauls. It's built like a tank. Compact size is great in town and out. I'm too old for recreational off-roading but I do drive on rough back 'roads' (more like paths) and in lots of snow and this truck has never come close to getting stuck. We love it - my wife just traded her car in for her own 2008.