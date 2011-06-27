Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

good little truck brandon , 02/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had a ranger before the mazda and they are about the same inside, look alikes by ford. Bought this little truck when gas was $4 a gallon and the astetics of the truck i like but i only get around 15mpg with it is a auto but my ranger 2.3 was around 20. I have to run supreme in mine or i get the "pinging" when i am on the highway. Was alittle disappointed in the lack of power in the 3.0. But i love the truck but i think i am going back to a diesel. Same mpg but bigger and the differance between supreme and diesel is about .10. Little sluggish on the hi-way. Overall i say that it is a good little truck for what it was made for. My dad road in the excab for 500 miles. he is tuffer than i am. Report Abuse

Look Out Ford Musicolorful , 08/02/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck has exceeded all of my expectations for a small truck. We've hauled heavy loads over mountain passes, frequently taken it off-road and even commuted in it for a few months. It's comfortable and reliable. I was a Ford girl, test driving Rangers, when I found this truck for a better price. I have no regrets.

Pretty good Truck Mandoman , 06/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall, this is a pretty good little workhorse truck. The dealer was responsive on the recall issues for the windshield wipers switch and the replacement of the central control system computer which eliminated the pinging problem. This truck has been very reliable and the costs for service at the dealership have been lowerthan expected. The B3000 could use more power.

Lots of miles and lots of smiles Happy Mazda Mom , 02/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have put 60,000 miles on my 2000 Mazda B4000, and I have loved every tenth. I've driven this truck cross country, and I don't have a bad word to say about how this truck was built, or its power, handling, etc. I have owned 6 new vehicles, and I have kept this truck longer than all of them, including a '99 Mustang GT, and a '00 ZX2 S/R! So take it from me; Mazda's the way to go if you want a reliable, dependable compact truck!