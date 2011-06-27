Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best PU I ever owned
I have owned and driven this truck hard for 8 years. It has been a reliable, hard working tool and transportation for me. I can't remember how I got along before I bought this truck. I gave it regular oil changes (every 3000)and maintenance and it never had a major breakdown. Recently it did need an intake manifold seal, but that's about it. Not bad for 192K miles. And it has great styling. Real sharp looking. Not bad on gas for a PU and a useful space behind the front seats, but almost useless for passangers over 10 years old. Great truck, great value.
Madza built by Ford
I have previously owned Toyotas and Mazdas made in Japan and their quality is far superior to this Mazda B3000 made by Ford. I have had consistent problems with the dome light staying on, the fuel pump failed at 32,000 mi and the front and rear breaks had to be rebuilt before 40,000 mi. The gas mileage leaves much to be desired. This cannot compare to my Toyota 4Runner that lasted for 12 years and better than 250,000 miles with very little maintenance.
My 1998 Mazda B4000
My husband bought this truck for me for my birthday in August of 1998. We have driven it for over 125,000 miles with very few problems - a broken heater and cruise control are the only things that we have had go wrong. We once took it Christmas tree hunting - all the other vehicles got stuck in the snow, but not my little Mazda! I love this truck and hate to part with it, but I need more room. :(
12 years and still ticking!
We bought this PU new. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles we've ever owned. We have used it and abused it for 12+ years, it's still running and still looks great, with only routine maintenance. Just recently began having air conditioner issues and oil and transmission leaks. I'll have it repaired and keep driving it! The odometer stopped working four years ago, at that time it read 180k, so I'm sure we're well over the 200k mark. This little truck was so worth the money we spent on it!
I asked for a Mazda and I got a Ford
This truck after 90000 miles would rate about an average from me.After about 50000 miles I had to get my steering rack replaced,Which was covered by my extended warranty.The dome light switches in the doors would not turn off,which I went back twice for repair. And off and on I did have slight problems with my clutch. Until now which the entire assembly needs replacement(not covered by my warranty).So I can tell you that this truck is not the same quality of the same MFG. that I had bought in 1992.
Sponsored cars related to the B-Series Pickup
Related Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner