Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Timing belt breaks, engine is no good chris , 04/05/2009 B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB 32 of 36 people found this review helpful I was beyond shocked to find out that my engine was no good after my timing belt broke. My 1996 Mazda B2300 SE extended cab pickup broke the timing belt at engine idle. The mechanic informed me that the 2.3 liter engines in these pickups are considered to be interference engines, which means when the timing belt breaks, the pistons will destroy the and bend the valves in the engine, making the engine useless.

alot for the $$$ blitz , 04/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used about 2 yrs ago to tow my 17ft boat (2500 lbs). I had my doubts as to if it would have the power I needed. This truck has proven it's worth. Not only does it tow good but it actually drives better with the load. The truck is very tight and agressive to drive and the jump seats in the back are great for the kids. Knock on wood I have had no probs with it. The jump seats are definantly for kids only but they are fine for my 10 and 6 yr olds to make a trip to the lake. I do get a howling noise that nobody seems to be able to find. I'm not too concerned because I think it's a exhaust prob not drive train.

Everything You Could Ask Paladino , 02/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Though I have only owned my B4000 for a few months, I love it! I did my research based upon these types of reviews and then went shopping to find a used truck. It took a while but when I found my B4000 LE I jumped on it. It performs just as others have claimed. Basically, works as advertised and then surprises you with a little more.

Mazda B4000 LE Super Cab Jeff Ross , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Incredible capacity for such a samll truck. I carry 1500 lbs in the bed and it will still do 107 MPH. Good Handling. Great gas mileage of about 21 MPG. Very agile sterring, comfortable seating.I enjoy it more than my $45000 Ford Excursion that I traded in for it.