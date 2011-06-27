Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
'94 Mazda B4000 SE
This vehicle is extremely reliable, slightly under powered, and has a front drive axel design problem. After 10 years and 185,000 miles I'd gladly buy a new one if it were available.
1994 mazda B300
I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance.
Better than a Toyota
Quality and reliability are equal to Toyota and Nissan trucks I have owned, but size, utility, and comfort are superior.
Simple truck but it works great!
i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.
Over 300,000 miles
Just passed over 300,000 miles with no major issues at all. Do I have to say more about this truck. I drive mostly highway, get 27 mpg. Just passed CA smog check and should go another 5 years more (I believe). Parts have been changed: alternator, crankshaft seal, catalytic converter, front/rear brakes. That's about it. Oil change every 5000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the B-Series Pickup
Related Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6