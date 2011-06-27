  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews

28 reviews
'94 Mazda B4000 SE

zitherworks, 03/10/2004
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is extremely reliable, slightly under powered, and has a front drive axel design problem. After 10 years and 185,000 miles I'd gladly buy a new one if it were available.

1994 mazda B300

mazdaman632, 12/09/2014
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance.

Better than a Toyota

superxxtruck, 03/14/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Quality and reliability are equal to Toyota and Nissan trucks I have owned, but size, utility, and comfort are superior.

Simple truck but it works great!

mazdab2300, 12/08/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.

Over 300,000 miles

mazdab2300, 09/28/2012
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just passed over 300,000 miles with no major issues at all. Do I have to say more about this truck. I drive mostly highway, get 27 mpg. Just passed CA smog check and should go another 5 years more (I believe). Parts have been changed: alternator, crankshaft seal, catalytic converter, front/rear brakes. That's about it. Oil change every 5000 miles.

