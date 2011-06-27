  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(62%)4(38%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
List Price Estimate
$831 - $1,763
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

90 Mazda SE-5 2600i 4x4

JeffClark27, 02/20/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.

Report Abuse

GREAT LIL' TRUCK!

sue, 07/18/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.

Report Abuse

old reliable

Anthony, 03/11/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Although I've only had this truck about 2 years, it's been very reliable. With only 100K on it, its still running strong. The 4WD is very useful on my construction site and also in the snow. Body is still in good shape considering all the New England winters its been through. Decent mileage for a truck (18-20mpg), but replacement parts can be expensive as it is a rare model

Report Abuse

Great truck!

Ron, 05/06/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it back in 2000, my old ford was run to death by then. Has been very reliable but I have had a few breakdowns, nothing major-major. But that is what you can expect after 235,000 great miles. Overall I love it, and I would definitely buy another.

Report Abuse

True Blue and reliable Mazda Truck

Pam Allsopp, 08/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We are the orginal owners of this truch, which we bought brand new. It has surpassed our hopes and expectations! It has never broken down on us. We have had to maintain it only. It has not needed a lot fo repair work even for as old as it is.I feel it is a solid truck. the body is going to hell, but the engine is purfect !!! I would buy another in a second !!!

Report Abuse
