Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

90 Mazda SE-5 2600i 4x4 JeffClark27 , 02/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.

GREAT LIL' TRUCK! sue , 07/18/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.

old reliable Anthony , 03/11/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Although I've only had this truck about 2 years, it's been very reliable. With only 100K on it, its still running strong. The 4WD is very useful on my construction site and also in the snow. Body is still in good shape considering all the New England winters its been through. Decent mileage for a truck (18-20mpg), but replacement parts can be expensive as it is a rare model

Great truck! Ron , 05/06/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it back in 2000, my old ford was run to death by then. Has been very reliable but I have had a few breakdowns, nothing major-major. But that is what you can expect after 235,000 great miles. Overall I love it, and I would definitely buy another.