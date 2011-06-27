Used 1999 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I bought my 1999 Mazda back in May , It has 207,000 Plus miles all I have done to it is Oil Change and Lub . I like all the extra features which are to many to disribe . After owning a Ford -150 4 X 4 I enjoy the Gas Milage I get on The Mazda .
Great Car
Adequate Room. Love the oscillating vents...love the electric roof. Extremely reliable...never a moments problem.
More than what I bargained for
We bought this demo car in 2000. I liked the leather seats and deserts colors.It has a very roomy back seat. Lots of head room. We were concerned after the purchase that the transmission seemed to snap. After several visits to the dealer we ended up having the motor mounts replined, which was under warranty. The radio quit working under warranty. The anntena has failed not under warranty and we have replaced a visor. Other than that the car just keeps going now at 138,000 miles. We replaced the brakes, tune ups, the timing belt at the right mileage, recently a new battery. The car feels solid and strong. Can't believe it didn't fall apart after warranty. I'll drive it until it dies.
Falling Apart
My 626 was my first vehicle. This was a great started car, very reliable. However, as soon as it neared 80,000 miles things started snowballing. I had belt problems causing acceleration problems, to the point that it was unsafe to drive. This was a minor repair compared to the transmission I had to replace at 95,000 miles. It was running smoothly then just gave out one day. I was told by a local mechanic this is a very common issue. Mine was the third '99 Mazda 626 the shop had seen this year for the same issue. Since the transmission was replaced I've had major problems with the a/c and battery. The car just shut off going 40 mph down the highway today. I am officially retiring this vehicle
Good car
Bought our red Mazda hot rod used off of a two year lease with about 36,000 miles. Now have 184000. Normal maintenance, no unusual problems, continues to run like a champ. Looks great, but there now is corrosion underneath the car around suspension components and gas tank. My trusted mechanic recommended that my daughter not drive it 250 miles to university considering it could break down far from home. This car which has taken my family on trips across the US is now in semi retirement shuttling my youngest son to school and back (10 miles). Although it's now our "beater" it still looks good with its red, rust free exterior, leather seats and still shiny aluminum wheels.
