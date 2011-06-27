Used 2017 Mazda 6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|26/35 mpg
|26/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|426.4/574.0 mi.
|426.4/574.0 mi.
|426.4/574.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 5700 rpm
|184 hp @ 5700 rpm
|184 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Touring Premium Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Moonroof/Bose/Satellite Radio Package
|yes
|no
|no
|GT Premium Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|no
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|no
|no
|Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|no
|yes
|Soul Red Metallic Paint Charge
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Machine Gray Metallic Paint Charge
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED Fog Lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Charge
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Length
|191.5 in.
|191.5 in.
|191.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3305 lbs.
|3305 lbs.
|3305 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4356 lbs.
|4356 lbs.
|4356 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|14.8 cu.ft.
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|6.7 in.
|6.4 in.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.5 cu.ft.
|114.5 cu.ft.
|114.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1051 lbs.
|1051 lbs.
|1051 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P225/45R19 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P225/55R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,245
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
