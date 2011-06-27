  1. Home
Used 2017 Mazda 6 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,245
See 6 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,695
See 6 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,995
See 6 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg26/35 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.4/574.0 mi.426.4/574.0 mi.426.4/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm184 hp @ 5700 rpm184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Touring Premium Packageyesnono
Moonroof/Bose/Satellite Radio Packageyesnono
GT Premium Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
4 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
hands-free entryyesyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyesnono
Door Sill Trim Platesyesyesyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassnonoyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
leatheretteyesnono
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front head room38.4 in.37.4 in.38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear Spoileryesnoyes
Soul Red Metallic Paint Chargeyesyesyes
Fog Lightsyesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Guardyesyesyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyesyesyes
LED Fog Lightsyesnono
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.191.5 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.3305 lbs.3305 lbs.
Gross weight4356 lbs.4356 lbs.4356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.6.4 in.
Height57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.114.5 cu.ft.114.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1051 lbs.1051 lbs.1051 lbs.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sand, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P225/45R19 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P225/55R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,245
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 6 InventorySee 6 InventorySee 6 Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles