Used 2007 Mazda 6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Sold my '07 Mazda6 Sport Wagon with 87,000 miles Nelson , 08/03/2018 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I sold it for $5300. It blew its one computer from a short somewhere in the horn wiring. We replaced two of them at $450 ea. before we finally disengaged the horn permanently. The rest of the story was it was a great car..!! 30-32 mpg on the highway...smooth ride.! Good looking car. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mazda6 Wagon mazdaowner666 , 04/19/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall Impression 2004 Reasonable car for the money. Put 50K miles on ours. 5spd manual stick. Full loaded. Pros Suspension feels good. Sporty appearance. Roomy for five people. Reliable. Fit. Cons Engine is a dog for its V6 size - but of course it is made by ford. MPG also a disappointment at 24 granny-style driving hwy vs. sport driving in the city maybe 14. ie. in this category the worst of both worlds. Turning radius is pathetic. Seating poor support in the lumbar (compared to any european car). Poor tire clearance on body. Manual trans I think was built for a different engine --ratios terrible -- too tight for a 3litre engine. Should have available 4cylinder eng. Report Abuse