Used 2007 Mazda 6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Sold my '07 Mazda6 Sport Wagon with 87,000 miles

Nelson, 08/03/2018
s Sport Value Edition 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I sold it for $5300. It blew its one computer from a short somewhere in the horn wiring. We replaced two of them at $450 ea. before we finally disengaged the horn permanently. The rest of the story was it was a great car..!! 30-32 mpg on the highway...smooth ride.! Good looking car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Mazda6 Wagon

mazdaowner666, 04/19/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall Impression 2004 Reasonable car for the money. Put 50K miles on ours. 5spd manual stick. Full loaded. Pros Suspension feels good. Sporty appearance. Roomy for five people. Reliable. Fit. Cons Engine is a dog for its V6 size - but of course it is made by ford. MPG also a disappointment at 24 granny-style driving hwy vs. sport driving in the city maybe 14. ie. in this category the worst of both worlds. Turning radius is pathetic. Seating poor support in the lumbar (compared to any european car). Poor tire clearance on body. Manual trans I think was built for a different engine --ratios terrible -- too tight for a 3litre engine. Should have available 4cylinder eng.

Love it, so far

Andrew, 04/24/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Just bought a used S Grand touring Wagon and love it so far. Got almost 28 mpg on a short 400 mile road trip. Tons of cargo space and configurations. The cargo cover doubles as a doggie cage and can also be moved just behind the front seat when the rear seats are folded down. The bottom portion of the drivers seat seem a little short on leg support, could be longer, but otherwise it is a comfortable ride for a big guy.

