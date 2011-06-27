  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

awesome mazda

cuda67, 09/22/2014
cuda67, 09/22/2014

I"ve had this car since 2008 it had 178,000 miles on it now it has 250,000 mileson it. The still drives like it was new. The hatch back is so awesome and gives the car a sporty profile. I still get 29mpg with a 4speed AT. The car has more then pad for it's self in value.

Love at first Zoom

ZoomZoom-NC, 06/09/2010
ZoomZoom-NC, 06/09/2010

As a family we needed a third vehicle to cover our increasing transportation needs. We own a van and an SUV and thought a sedan would balance out the family vehicle situation. We bought this car after realizing that though many Civics and Camrys out there would certainly do, many were abused by their previous owners and made for a pretty shabby used car. The local Mazda dealer explained how Mazda owners tend to have a special bond with their car and treat it nicer, and after about a week with the Mazda6 I could completely understand why. I'll never buy from another car manufacturer again. Even though its a rock bottom base model, it still evokes some jealousy in my friends. They can't tell.

Disappointed...

B Raymond, 01/04/2010
B Raymond, 01/04/2010

Bought this car used with 20,000 mi. LOVED this car, how it drove how it looked, the amount of room. But after about a year every few months we had to replace something: the clutch, the shocks, tires (2x), and air box system. Finally the engine in the car blew due to a cracked seal that caused the oil to leak dry(the oil was changed every 3000 mi). the carpeting is coming off in the cabin area and the drivers side speaker goes in and out. So we are getting rid of the car (after taking a huge hit on the loan) and never buying another mazda.

Zoom zoom indeed!

Rena Hopkins, 07/25/2017
s 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
Rena Hopkins, 07/25/2017
s 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M)

I have owned this car for seven years and this was the best car I have ever owned. I is a smooth ride, fast and handles well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Stay Away

Mustangleader, 11/05/2017
i 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Mustangleader, 11/05/2017
i 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)

Bought at 91000 miles from owner who gave it to Coparts. I have owned 7 Mazdas since 2002 --- currently 4, 2 2003 Protege 5,2006 Speed 6 and Mazda 6 . This car built in US when Mazda and Ford were together. DON'T BUY THIS CAR. Nothing but problems. Thought low mileage like my other PR5 would be the same. Had to replace radiator, computer (had to reprogram which only dealer can do), and CATALYTIC CONVERTER. which I have done in my cars including all the Mazdas I own currently. Speed 6 with turbo bought at 90,000 miles and now 104,000 has been problem free. Guess being built in USA was noy good for this model.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
