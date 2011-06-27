Used 1991 Mazda 323 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Reliable Little Workhorse
Bought it, 14 years old but only 40,000 miles. Have driven it for two years now, adding over 20,000 miles, with no problems whatsoever. Note I owned a 1992 model before which I drove for 11 years without a single breakdown (sold it because of transatlantic move); based on that experience I didn't hesitate when I had the chance to take over this 14-year old little reliable workhorse.
They don't make it like that anymore
My family bought the car in 1991 as a family car. We got the 4door version Since then the vehicle has proved itself as a spacious, capable, dependable mover. We have traveled from Greece to Italy to Turkey with no concerns over its reliability, despite already counting 15 years and 250000+km on its odometer. Today even though it is no longer the main family car it surprises me with its relative economy, lively engine (though there are major oil leaks that demand regular oil checks), and large passenger and baggage spaces that even today's cars often lack. I even though of getting it from my fathers and turning it int 4WD with new engine.
Petes '91 Mazda 323 Review
This car couldn't be beat for the price. Reliability was unbelievable, a very fun to drive daily car. Trips to Florida were fast and very cheap. Motor and transmission were driven to 424,000 kms. All I replaced was timing belt myself (2X) and the 3 piece exhaust was done a few times over. Yes I would buy a Mazda again.
Satisfied
Car was purchased for the wife to use to and from work. Best highway milleage was 42 MPG. In town average 28 MPG. Always used reg.87 octane. Very few minor problems. Would make an excellent student's car, or use around the city, and save the main vehicle for hitting the road. I would not hesitate to take it on a 3000 mile, or more, trip.
boink!
overall a reliable car for being its age. the size is a little unsettling- it is often referred to as "space peanut" or "death trap". parts are expensive since it isnt a common car and all the parts you will find are after-market. the muffler alone cost $75.
Sponsored cars related to the 323
Related Used 1991 Mazda 323 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner