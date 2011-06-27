2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Amazing Value and Style! Mike , 05/07/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 57 of 61 people found this review helpful I am throughly impressed with the 2019 Mazda 3 Premium Hatchback. It comes fully loaded with so many safety and tech features, and on top of that, it is extremely luxurious inside. This Mazda is much more luxurious than Mazda vehicles of previous generations. I have owned a BMW, Land Rover, Volvo, Lexus, and a Mercedes, and this vehicle is just as luxurious on the inside as any of those vehicles. It also drives both sporty and comfortably at the same time! This is hands down the best hatchback you can buy on the market right now. Update 7 months later: This car still performs great and remains an amazing value! It’s handling is very similar to that of a BMW. The red interior is eye-catching. There have been some open recalls, but Mazda has been good about repairing the issues. Overall, this is an amazing car with a beautiful interior and exterior. It’s worth taking a look at! Update after one year and 21k miles: Everything I stated previously remains true, except a few additional comments. There have been a few recalls, and there was a minor problem with one of the speakers, but the dealerships have been more than accommodating with fixing the issues. I would recommend waiting a model year or two to get this vehicle if you are worried about these recalls; they are simply the result of a new production model. The hatchback drives amazingly well still. I often forget that it’s a Mazda, because it’s so luxurious inside. I stand by my precious review that this vehicle has amazing value and style! There have been no engine, transmission, or powertrain issues (which are the types of problems I’m used to seeing even early on with luxury European counterparts). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The premium package offers a very involving option Garth Libre , 11/06/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I simply must have a manual transmission in a sporty package, but I wasn't expecting such a perfectly balanced offering at this relatively reasonable price. The electric steering is reassuring and not vague. The power band seems to be everywhere from 1,500 rpm up to rev limit. The low profile tires are mated to a firm suspension that never beats you up but always seem sure footed. The interior is luxurious, the seats spectacular and the Bose stereo is awe inspiring. Sure the rear seat doesn't offer quite the same comfort, but if styling is important the hatchback is a real attention grabber. The gas mileage for us is 34.7 mpg for mixed driving and many hwy/local combined trips end up over 41 (up to 42) mpg when driven conservatively. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Car SoCal New to Mazda , 08/06/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 27 people found this review helpful I did extensive research on this and its competition, as I needed something that would be comfortable and fun to drive. I came from a BMW X1, which had a number of mechanical issues along with some electrical ones too. Once my lease expired, I did not hesitate to get this car after having test driven the competition. + The feature content is astounding and puts its competition and luxury makers to shame - love the HID display, active safety features (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, etc.) + One-touch illuminated windows that actually go all the way down + Readable navigation (I bought the SD card) I'm actually not a huge fan of Apple Car Play - I think it is over-rated. Plus the SD navigation shows in the HID when driving + Comfortable interior with exceptional design and attention to detail - especially the seats and dash + Fun to zip through the canyons and traffic + Great visibility Wish List Ambient lighting with color choices 8 speed automatic (more gears) Economy mode in addition to sport mode Auto-stop when at a light More power.... without loss of efficiency Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

you won't be disappointed! Elisabeth , 05/04/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 13 of 18 people found this review helpful test drive this car and you will end up buying it! I've owned an Audi and a Saab and this car is in the same league but better priced! Thank you Mazda, you've made a beautiful car that is affordable and sporty! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse