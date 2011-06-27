Used 2018 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,182*
Total Cash Price
$24,232
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,284*
Total Cash Price
$23,717
Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,378*
Total Cash Price
$24,920
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,916*
Total Cash Price
$17,186
Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,805*
Total Cash Price
$19,420
Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,096*
Total Cash Price
$21,311
3 Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,514*
Total Cash Price
$17,530
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,916*
Total Cash Price
$17,186
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,985*
Total Cash Price
$23,545
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,113*
Total Cash Price
$17,873
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,600*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,489*
Total Cash Price
$22,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$790
|$517
|$2,365
|$1,558
|$1,183
|$6,413
|Repairs
|$162
|$385
|$563
|$657
|$767
|$2,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,049
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,787
|Depreciation
|$5,957
|$2,418
|$2,129
|$1,887
|$1,693
|$14,084
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,139
|$7,106
|$8,649
|$7,486
|$6,802
|$42,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$773
|$506
|$2,314
|$1,525
|$1,158
|$6,276
|Repairs
|$159
|$377
|$551
|$643
|$751
|$2,480
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,275
|$1,027
|$759
|$475
|$171
|$3,707
|Depreciation
|$5,831
|$2,367
|$2,084
|$1,846
|$1,657
|$13,785
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,880
|$6,955
|$8,465
|$7,326
|$6,657
|$41,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$812
|$532
|$2,432
|$1,602
|$1,217
|$6,595
|Repairs
|$167
|$396
|$579
|$676
|$789
|$2,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,340
|$1,079
|$798
|$499
|$180
|$3,895
|Depreciation
|$6,126
|$2,487
|$2,190
|$1,940
|$1,741
|$14,484
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,483
|$7,308
|$8,894
|$7,698
|$6,995
|$43,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$560
|$367
|$1,677
|$1,105
|$839
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$115
|$273
|$399
|$466
|$544
|$1,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,105
|Financing
|$924
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,686
|Depreciation
|$4,225
|$1,715
|$1,510
|$1,338
|$1,201
|$9,989
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,609
|$5,040
|$6,134
|$5,309
|$4,824
|$29,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,704
|Maintenance
|$633
|$415
|$1,895
|$1,249
|$948
|$5,139
|Repairs
|$130
|$308
|$451
|$527
|$615
|$2,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,249
|Financing
|$1,044
|$841
|$621
|$389
|$140
|$3,035
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$1,938
|$1,706
|$1,512
|$1,357
|$11,288
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,728
|$5,695
|$6,931
|$5,999
|$5,451
|$33,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Hatchback Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$694
|$455
|$2,079
|$1,370
|$1,040
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$495
|$578
|$675
|$2,228
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,370
|Financing
|$1,146
|$923
|$682
|$427
|$154
|$3,331
|Depreciation
|$5,239
|$2,127
|$1,872
|$1,659
|$1,489
|$12,386
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,675
|$6,250
|$7,606
|$6,583
|$5,982
|$37,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$571
|$374
|$1,711
|$1,127
|$856
|$4,639
|Repairs
|$117
|$278
|$407
|$475
|$555
|$1,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,127
|Financing
|$942
|$759
|$561
|$351
|$126
|$2,740
|Depreciation
|$4,310
|$1,749
|$1,540
|$1,365
|$1,225
|$10,189
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,781
|$5,141
|$6,257
|$5,415
|$4,920
|$30,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$560
|$367
|$1,677
|$1,105
|$839
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$115
|$273
|$399
|$466
|$544
|$1,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,105
|Financing
|$924
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,686
|Depreciation
|$4,225
|$1,715
|$1,510
|$1,338
|$1,201
|$9,989
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,609
|$5,040
|$6,134
|$5,309
|$4,824
|$29,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$767
|$503
|$2,297
|$1,514
|$1,149
|$6,231
|Repairs
|$158
|$374
|$547
|$638
|$745
|$2,462
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,019
|$754
|$471
|$170
|$3,680
|Depreciation
|$5,788
|$2,350
|$2,069
|$1,833
|$1,645
|$13,685
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,794
|$6,905
|$8,404
|$7,273
|$6,609
|$40,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$582
|$382
|$1,744
|$1,149
|$873
|$4,730
|Repairs
|$120
|$284
|$415
|$485
|$566
|$1,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,149
|Financing
|$961
|$774
|$572
|$358
|$129
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$4,394
|$1,784
|$1,570
|$1,392
|$1,249
|$10,389
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,953
|$5,242
|$6,379
|$5,521
|$5,017
|$31,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$666
|$437
|$1,996
|$1,315
|$998
|$5,412
|Repairs
|$137
|$325
|$475
|$555
|$647
|$2,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,120
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$5,028
|$2,041
|$1,797
|$1,592
|$1,429
|$11,887
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,245
|$5,998
|$7,299
|$6,318
|$5,741
|$35,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 3 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$739
|$484
|$2,214
|$1,459
|$1,107
|$6,003
|Repairs
|$152
|$360
|$527
|$615
|$718
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,242
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,220
|$982
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,546
|Depreciation
|$5,577
|$2,264
|$1,993
|$1,766
|$1,585
|$13,185
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,429
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,364
|$6,653
|$8,097
|$7,008
|$6,368
|$39,489
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
