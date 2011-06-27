Used 2011 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love This Car pradis , 07/11/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have only owned My Mazda3 for a few days now, and I've never owned one before. My previous car was a 2009 Honda Fit. I thought I was very happy with the Fit, but there is little comparison to the Mazda3. I have the 2.5 liter, S trim package with all the bells and whistles. This car feels like one costing much more. I have heard people complain about road noise, but compared to my Fit, it is very quiet. I got 0% financing too which let me upgrade the tech for the car. Road handling, accelaration, and over-all feel are just excellent in the 3. Gas milage is a bit lower than some expect, but my Fit barely got 30mi on the highway. So pretty comparable, and the Mazda is way more fun! Report Abuse

All Around Winner ClausS , 11/21/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful To the person that wants rims and not hubcaps--buy ANY trim level except the very cheapest and you have alloys? That's a no brainer - The 2011 is near exactly the same as the 10 but the rear headrests tilt and they added a Moonroof/Bose pac as standard on all GT trims so the only upgrade it the tech which they toyed with by trading the aforementioned for the Xenons, Leds and rain sense wipers + auto headlight. Also switched to Synthetic 0W-20 oil! good move! Great car others pale, a honda fit? please 15" rims -zzz , I love the design as its grown on me and quite frankly I'm sick of insecure people that need mean looking cars , the smile is great! as is the car!

Great except for the GPS...zero support from Mazda jsites , 01/01/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Great little car. Except the built-in GPS which is a rip-off. My brand new grand touring Mazda 3 came with outdated 2009 copy right maps on and SD card. After having a number of problems and fails with this GPS outdated maps (can't find direct route to the dealership for one thing.) I have attempted to get updated maps..... I am even willing to pay the hideously over-priced fee of $200 to get updated maps, they are simply not available (I was promised by the dealer when I bought these maps were easily upgradeable) The OEM supplier Denso says they are "out of stock", they do not respond to multiple emails I've sent, they refer me back to Mazda, which refers me back to Denso..... what a joke!

Fun to drive but noisy. mka2 , 06/13/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the car at the end of 2011 and currently have 10k miles on it. It's fun to drive, corners on a dime, very responsive and accelerate smoothly. The interior is nice however the seats are not comfortable. Controls are well placed and the car has a lot of nice technology. The GPS is difficult to operate and very annoying. A $200 aftermarket GPS will solve this problem. From day one, I thought the road noise is a bit much however after the first tire rotation the noise became unbearable. Mazda is aware of the quick tread loss and will not do anything about it.