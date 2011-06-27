  1. Home
Used 2009 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

183000 miles so far

Lisa P, 02/16/2018
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
This car is 9 years old now, so review maybe not relevant. I've owned since New, has been very reliable and all maintenance has been standard as the car ages. Love this car and will be sorry to replace it.

Long Term Honest Review

procritic, 05/02/2013
Mazda 3 Hatchback Pros: Styling and Handling Mechanical Reliability Convenient Hatch Roomy Cons: Cheap Interior Carpet Difficult to clean ! Black plastic has a bleached white look from ONLY using proper Dash + Interior cleaners Original Tires worn out at 20,000 Instrument Cluster Dash visibility is Poor Steering wheel may block view of Gauges for short people Snow belt driving - premature rusting of rear quarter panels and brake rotors Road noise due to cheap tires

Replacement Tire Suggestion

MarRod, 06/26/2010
With 29,000 miles on the original (junk) equipment tires, I read several tests and found a very good replacement tire for the Mazda3. Try: Continental Extreme Contact DWS (Dry,Wet,Snow) They transformed the car, with much improved wet and light snow traction, much less road noise, better steering feel and much better tar strip and rough road performance. Have 5000 miles on them so far. A very good all performance season tire. Also much cheaper than replacing the factory original (GY) rubbish.

My Long Term Review After 1 Year

Fun2Driver, 03/22/2010
This is an update to my review back in 4/2009, after 1 year plus few months of ownership of my Maz3. The car's still in excellent shape after more than 23k miles of hard driving, mostly long distance highway miles. No major repairs needed besides routine maintenance and oil changes. Overall I have no regret for my ownership. The most major complain though, is from the P205/50VR17 stock tires and Maz3's stiff suspension. The tires are almost worn out (should last 30k miles). They are very noisy. They are all-season tires, but absolutely horrible for driving in snow! Unfortunately, I've moved to a potholes-ridden and snowy state. That proved to be the most unforgiven condition for my Maz3.

Almost 4 years later

flora29, 09/12/2012
I love my Mazda 3 hatchback. I researched this car forever and finally got it Dec. 08. It only had 19 miles on it and now it has 60,000! I had a few glitches my first year. I had the gas cap issue, Mazda service department damanged my body and paint during a recall service and I had to have my car repainted twice (nightmare process). I have repaired all the recalls and so far no major issues. I did have to replace the tires sooner than normal but not a big deal. Everyone tells me they love how my car looks inside and out. The backseat is a little tight but with the seats folded down it carries a ton of stuff, great for camping and road trips. Fun to drive!

