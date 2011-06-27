Used 2009 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

183000 miles so far Lisa P , 02/16/2018 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is 9 years old now, so review maybe not relevant. I've owned since New, has been very reliable and all maintenance has been standard as the car ages. Love this car and will be sorry to replace it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Long Term Honest Review procritic , 05/02/2013 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Mazda 3 Hatchback Pros: Styling and Handling Mechanical Reliability Convenient Hatch Roomy Cons: Cheap Interior Carpet Difficult to clean ! Black plastic has a bleached white look from ONLY using proper Dash + Interior cleaners Original Tires worn out at 20,000 Instrument Cluster Dash visibility is Poor Steering wheel may block view of Gauges for short people Snow belt driving - premature rusting of rear quarter panels and brake rotors Road noise due to cheap tires

Replacement Tire Suggestion MarRod , 06/26/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful With 29,000 miles on the original (junk) equipment tires, I read several tests and found a very good replacement tire for the Mazda3. Try: Continental Extreme Contact DWS (Dry,Wet,Snow) They transformed the car, with much improved wet and light snow traction, much less road noise, better steering feel and much better tar strip and rough road performance. Have 5000 miles on them so far. A very good all performance season tire. Also much cheaper than replacing the factory original (GY) rubbish.

My Long Term Review After 1 Year Fun2Driver , 03/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an update to my review back in 4/2009, after 1 year plus few months of ownership of my Maz3. The car's still in excellent shape after more than 23k miles of hard driving, mostly long distance highway miles. No major repairs needed besides routine maintenance and oil changes. Overall I have no regret for my ownership. The most major complain though, is from the P205/50VR17 stock tires and Maz3's stiff suspension. The tires are almost worn out (should last 30k miles). They are very noisy. They are all-season tires, but absolutely horrible for driving in snow! Unfortunately, I've moved to a potholes-ridden and snowy state. That proved to be the most unforgiven condition for my Maz3.