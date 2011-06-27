2012 Maybach Landaulet Review
Pros & Cons
- Unique soft-top sedan design
- luxury galore
- colossally powerful V12
- interior space of a Zeppelin.
- $1.38 million
- looks like a 14-year-old Mercedes S-Class
- antiquated electronics controls
- unwieldy to drive like a Zeppelin.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2012 Maybach Landaulet costs $1 million more than a regular Maybach 62. For that you get a retractable cloth panel that allows rear passengers to admire the heavens. We're not quite sure it's worth it.
Vehicle overview
Since you've stopped by Edmunds.com, we can only assume the time has come to finally retire your trusty old car. It's been with you through thick and thin. It took you to the drive-in with your future wife and brought junior home from the hospital. Sure, the sunroof squeaks a bit, the trunk smells like dirty feet and the bumper is still scratched from when you nudged that Dodge Neon back in '03, but it was your automotive friend. Yet the time has come to move on, so why not move up with your next purchase? Why not consider the 2012 Maybach Landaulet?
This 20-foot-long ultra-limousine may seem at first to be just another Maybach 62 S with its ho-hum 620-horsepower twin-turbo V12, but look out back and you'll discover something pleasantly refreshing. A soft roof panel elegantly slides atop the trunk lid, leaving the backseat out in the open air while maintaining the privacy, security and wind-deflecting capability of the side windows and roof structure. Plus, a standard solid partition that separates the front and rear cabin sections should keep your chauffeur's cap in place while you're enjoying al fresco motoring. For junior, the optional 19-inch TV mounted to that partition can provide hours of Sponge Bob entertainment.
Beyond the roof, however, the Landaulet enjoys the same benefits as your neighbor's Maybach. The interior is finished with acres of soft leather and comes equipped with things like power seats and a CD player, along with La-Z-Boy-style footrest, a 21-speaker stereo, an umbrella and a rear fridge with accompanying champagne flutes. Run-of-the-mill stuff, sure, but it's standard on the Landaulet, which speaks to its value. Plus, the amount of customization options are dizzying, with a personal "Maybach Relationship Manager" on hand to make sure your Landaulet is built to your exact specification. It's this sort of service you won't find at your neighborhood Ford dealer.
If we're to be honest, though, the Landaulet's Mercedes-Benz roots are a tad too visible (Maybach is a division of Mercedes) compared to the more royal-feeling 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Not only does the Maybach have a clear resemblance inside and out to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class introduced back in 2000, but it's mechanically based on that car as well. In car terms, that makes it a dinosaur.
Now, we'll admit that the 2012 Maybach Landaulet may be a tad upstream as a replacement for your trusty old car. But when you really think about it, the Landaulet is one heckuva deal. At only $1.38 million, it's significantly cheaper than you would expect to pay for a Learjet 85 or the island nation of Tonga. Sure, that's $930,000 more expensive than a Maybach 62 S, but did we mention that retracting cloth panel? Just be quick, because the Landaulet will be discontinued along with the rest of the Maybach line after this year.
2012 Maybach Landaulet models
The 2012 Maybach Landaulet is a four- or five-seat ultraluxury sedan with a retractable rear soft top. Standard features include exclusive 20-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, an active self-leveling suspension, power-closing doors and trunk, adaptive cruise control, 10-way power front seats with heat and massage, front-seat memory settings, a full leather interior, two-person reclining rear bucket seats with heat and La-Z-Boy-style footrests, four-zone climate control, active air filtration, a rear beverage cooler, champagne flutes and an umbrella. Also standard are Bluetooth phone connectivity (for both front and rear seating), a navigation system, the previous-generation Mercedes COMAND electronics interface, a rearview camera, a DVD entertainment system and a 21-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with an in-dash CD player, a console-mounted six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
Options include three-across seating in the back, a partition-mounted 19-inch television screen, active ventilated seats and granite trim, because the Landaulet just isn't heavy enough. You can also customize the Landaulet with pretty much whatever you and your Relationship Manager can cook up.
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Maybach Landaulet is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 that produces 620 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic are standard. The Landaulet should go from zero to 60 mph in just a hair over 5 seconds, which is quite swift for something that weighs about 6,400 pounds.
Safety
The 2012 Maybach Landaulet comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front and rear side airbags, and side curtain airbags.
Driving
Those fortunate enough to have $1.38 million to spend on a 2012 Maybach Landaulet will be more interested in riding impressions, but their drivers will be pleased with the Landaulet's 6.0-liter V12. Torque is monstrous at any engine speed. The cabin is generally quiet, though the soft top lets in a bit more road and wind noise than the fixed-roof 62 S. The chauffeur will notice, however, that the truly enormous Landaulet is only slightly easier to maneuver in tight spaces than the Carnival Crown Princess.
Interior
For Maybach 62 owners who actually drive (or their chauffeurs), the front cabin basically resembles a lavish previous-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The electronics controls are consequently behind the times and the interior design also generally lacks the sense of classical grandeur evident in the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Even the current S-Class has a classic, more up-to-date vibe.
Yet the backseat clearly takes center stage in the Landaulet with its retractable soft top and first-class-style reclining bucket seats with footrests. A three-person setup is optional, but can't the other guy hitch a ride in one of your other cars? These seats are heated, of course, and in the two-passenger trim they're separated by a center console that houses a refrigerator and controls for the rear dual-zone climate control and the standard DVD entertainment system. We highly recommend opting for the 19-inch television that mounts to the standard rear partition because, well, because you can.
Features & Specs
