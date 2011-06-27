Used 2004 Maybach 62 Sedan Consumer Reviews
From an actual owner
I've never contributed to one of these pages, but after reading the reviews posted here by supposed Maybach owners, I had to take the time to do this. My 62 is an '05, and it is the second one I've had. The first one, an '04, was plagued by so many problems that Maybach bought it back from me after finally admitting they could not fix the numerous problems (too many to list here, but think of something a car has and it broke -- multiple times). I made the mistake of purchasing another, hoping for a different experience. Let's just say when I called the dealer to trade this car on something else, it was worth $120k less than I had paid 4 months earlier.
maybach galore
Fun to drive,dvd's,tv's,PS2 in vehicle.Best car I've ever had in my life!I wish I had another.
Overrated
Most people will never get the opportunity to drive this car. It is best off being admired from a distance. This vehicle has spent considerable time being fixed under warranty. The 62 is designed as a chauffeured vehicle but lacks the care and consideration that should be paid to such a vehicle. It is a very nice car but not worth the money. Resale on it is horrible so if you buy one get ready to lose a lot of money. And look out for when the vehicle comes out of warranty. Those computers will wreak havoc on your checking account! Fuel economy stinks.
maybach 62
best car ever made
Maybach 62
Great Car, it costs alot but it is worth every penny
