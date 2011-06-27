Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews
This a drivers car, not really for techies!
If you want all the best new gadgets, you want fancy tech option (which you will rarely if ever use), this probably not a good choice (look at the A8, S550 or 750). But if you want a head turner with a race car spirit that is shear joy to drive, hear and walk out to morning and night then the QP6 should be at the very top of your list. Forget the naysayers, I’ve found most negative reviews are from people who are either not really able to buy and retain the car, have jealousy issues and/or are looking for the car to be something it was never trying to be. It has been about a year and I have now noticed a few small items that seem to be gremlins that my mechanics cannot figure out. Because there are no dealers around here this has been a real pain. I've also noticed some issues with the dash that should not happen on a car that costs this much. I've had many cars before and never had a bubble form in the dash...but alas no warranty and no dealer so I guess I'm stuck with it.
Great Italian design includes a Ferrari engine
Beautiful luxury sedan that drives and handles like a sports car. One of just a few cars that are still handmade and if cars could have a soul the Maserati would have one. You can not beat the sound of the Ferrari engine. Even if you're a music lover you will choose the sound of the engine and exhaust over the stereo any day. Do yourself a favor and go drive a Maserati Quattroporte today!
A Beautiful Fast Luxury Car
Beautiful exterior and interior styling by Pininfarina. Powered by a smooth and powerful Ferrari engine with a premium exhaust system and sound. Fine Italian leather interior is the best I have seen. Great car!!
Do not buy this car
Do not buy this car and spare yourself a lot of pain. There are a ton of cars out there with better performance and quality for a lot less money.
