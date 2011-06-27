Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jb49 , 01/16/2020 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

My 2015 Quattroporte has been an absolute blast to drive, I drove an S550 sedan before and the two cars are very different. The Maserati is a drivers car, the wind noise at 60 and above is surprisingly loud but the roar of the engine is louder. My S550 was so comfortable, quiet, smooth & responsive but the day I traded it & I left the dealership in the Maserati I felt special. If you want a car that makes going to the market an event test drive a Quattroporte. One caveat though.... more expensive than my Benz for all service,parts & repair ,