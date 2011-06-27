  1. Home
Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Quattroporte
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Car is a constant head turner

Jb49, 01/16/2020
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My 2015 Quattroporte has been an absolute blast to drive, I drove an S550 sedan before and the two cars are very different. The Maserati is a drivers car, the wind noise at 60 and above is surprisingly loud but the roar of the engine is louder. My S550 was so comfortable, quiet, smooth & responsive but the day I traded it & I left the dealership in the Maserati I felt special. If you want a car that makes going to the market an event test drive a Quattroporte. One caveat though.... more expensive than my Benz for all service,parts & repair ,

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Looks great

Bravo1, 07/27/2019
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Love my Quattroporte, so far I have 17000 miles on it with no issues, drives great love the roomy interior and fast acceleration , Other brands offer more electronics, I do not use what I have already and do you really need 20 speakers in a car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
