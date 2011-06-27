Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews
Car is a constant head turner
My 2015 Quattroporte has been an absolute blast to drive, I drove an S550 sedan before and the two cars are very different. The Maserati is a drivers car, the wind noise at 60 and above is surprisingly loud but the roar of the engine is louder. My S550 was so comfortable, quiet, smooth & responsive but the day I traded it & I left the dealership in the Maserati I felt special. If you want a car that makes going to the market an event test drive a Quattroporte. One caveat though.... more expensive than my Benz for all service,parts & repair ,
Looks great
Love my Quattroporte, so far I have 17000 miles on it with no issues, drives great love the roomy interior and fast acceleration , Other brands offer more electronics, I do not use what I have already and do you really need 20 speakers in a car.
