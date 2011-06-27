Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|12/18 mpg
|12/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/428.4 mi.
|285.6/428.4 mi.
|285.6/428.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Blaupunkt premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM in dash-CD stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|no
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|DVD player
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|carbon and leather trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|massaging
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Front track
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4387 lbs.
|4387 lbs.
|4387 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Height
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|120.6 in.
|120.6 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|74.6 in.
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|295/30R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|285/35R Z tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$128,165
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
