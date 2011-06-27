  1. Home
Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/18 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/428.4 mi.285.6/428.4 mi.285.6/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7000 rpm400 hp @ 7000 rpm400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
video monitornoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
DVD playernoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyesnono
leather and alloy steering wheelyesnono
carbon and leather trim on dashyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
leather and wood trim on dashnoyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
premium leather/alcantarayesyesno
premium leathernonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
massagingnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.4387 lbs.4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.120.6 in.120.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather/alcantara
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather/alcantara
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
295/30R Z tiresyesnono
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
polished alloy wheelsnoyesyes
285/35R Z tiresnoyesyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$128,165
Starting MSRP
$138,236
Starting MSRP
$124,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
