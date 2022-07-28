What is the Levante?

The Levante is the first SUV that Maserati ever made, and for the majority of its lifespan, it was the only Maserati SUV you could buy. That changed this year when the all-new 2023 Maserati Grecale showed up. The Levante is the larger of the two offerings. It offers a luxe feel and a sporty driving experience, and its top-spec Trofeo model offers a rumbling twin-turbo V8 and plenty of power. It competes with the likes of the Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5, albeit with striking Italian styling and a slightly more prestigious badge on its hood.

For 2023, the Levante will carry over unchanged. That means it will be offered in four trim levels — GT, Modena, Modena S and Trofeo. Though there's nothing new, it doesn't mean it's the same car we saw go on sale in 2017. A major face-lift in 2021 brought with it a refreshed interior and some new looks, too. Even so, the Maserati does lag behind some of its rivals in interior quality and is a little short on interior space.