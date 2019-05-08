2019 Maserati Levante
What’s new
- New turbocharged V8 available in two new variants: GTS and Trofeo
- New interior and exterior trim
- Improved infotainment system graphics
- Electric power-assisted steering replaces hydraulic-assist steering
- Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
- Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines provide quick acceleration
- Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
- Highly customizable interior
- Some downmarket buttons and switches
- Fuel economy lags that of other luxury SUVs
- Comes up short on storage space
Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Not even an old-school performance luxury automaker like Maserati is immune to the new automotive landscape centered on SUVs. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini all now offer a sport-utility model, and Ferrari isn't far behind. Now in its second year of production, the Levante brings classic Maserati character to that same world of large luxury SUVs.
The Levante's distinctive design and thoroughbred engine power, derived from its Ferrari roots, help it stand out from more mainstream luxury SUVs. And its broad range of custom options, from the color of its brake calipers to a variety of interior leathers and materials, also give the Levante a more personal touch.
For 2019, the Levante expands its interior and exterior trim options, boasts an improved infotainment system, and receives an updated steering system. The Levante now also offers a V8 engine, and no ordinary V8 either; this new twin-turbocharged specimen generates 550 horsepower or 590 hp, depending on trim level.
The Levante blends exotic Italian style with power and exceptional handling, but a closer look reveals cost-cutting measures. The interior trim, knobs and switches come from more mainstream family sedans, cargo space is less than other rivals, and as cool as the Ferrari engine link sounds, it means the Levante's fuel economy trails the segment.
These aren't reasons enough to overlook the exotic pedigree of this SUV; the Levante's exclusivity, panache and strong performance continue to separate it from the crowd.
2019 Maserati Levante models
The 2019 Maserati Levante comes in four variants that are defined by power output. The base Levante and Levante S use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 345 horsepower in base trim and 424 hp in S trim. The Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo come with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that generates 550 hp and 590 hp, respectively.
Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4.
Standard features on the base Levante include 19-inch wheels, a driver-adjustable and adaptive air suspension, a limited-slip differential, and hill descent control. The exterior shows automatic bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog- and taillights, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, chrome exterior trim, and a power liftgate.
Inside, you'll find piano-black plastic interior trim, leather upholstery, 12-way power adjustable front seats with memory (driver only) and heating, dual-zone climate control, four 12-volt outlets (two front, one rear, one cargo), four USB outlets (two front, two rear), and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
The 8.4-inch entertainment display offers navigation, satellite radio with a one-year subscription, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The standard 280-watt stereo plays through eight speakers. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
The base Levante also offers the GranLusso or GranSport option groups. Both packages cost the same, but the GranLusso adds luxury features, such as premium leather, and the GranSport adds sporty features, such as shift paddles.
Opting for the GranLusso package adds a panoramic sunroof, metallic-finished roof rails, bright silver skid plates, a body color rear spoiler, and black brake calipers. The interior receives open-pore wood trim, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a heated and wood-lined steering wheel. The stereo is upgraded to 900 watts and 14 speakers.
The GranSport also gains a panoramic sunroof, a body-color sport rear spoiler, and the stereo upgrade. Cosmetic changes include piano-black exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, and red brake calipers. True to its name, this package also adds shift paddles, 12-way power-adjustable seats with larger bolsters, and a sport steering wheel and pedals.
The Levante S builds on the base model's features with larger front brakes, shift paddles, a panoramic sunroof, and upgraded full leather upholstery. The GranLusso package adds soft-close doors, while the GranSport package offers the same features described above.
Most features in the GranLusso and GranSport can be optioned individually for either Levante.
Three additional packages are also available for both base and S trim models. The Climate package adds heated rear seats and windshield washer nozzles, while the Driver Assistance Plus package includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and a surround-view camera system. This package also offers active lane keeping and blind-spot assist, which can selectively apply the brakes to prevent unsafe lane changes.
The new Nerissimo Base and Nerissimo GranSport also add black exterior trim elements, including black grille, roof rails and exhaust tips.
The new-for-2019 Levante GTS and Trofeo trims blend most of the same features of the GranLusso and GranSport packages, and follow a similar logic: the GTS leans more luxury while the Trofeo leans a bit more sport. Subtle differences include the Trofeo's carbon fiber trim (compared to the GTS's piano black trim), adaptive full LED headlights, and high-performance tires, for example.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Maserati Levante S (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Levante has received some revisions, including the addition of electric power-assisted steering and more standard safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Levante.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|9.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering
Handling7.0
Drivability6.5
Off-road7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology9.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control10.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Maserati Levante.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- technology
- comfort
- off-roading
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
The interior is great. Hand stitched soft leather. The seats are very comfortable. The exhaust sound great like a Ferrari as the engines are built by them. Very agile and easy to handle. The technology is very good and easy to operate. It has off road capability with adjustable air suspension and hill decent control.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$75,980
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
|S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$91,980
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$81,980
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
|GranSport 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$81,980
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Levante safety features:
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Highway Assist
- Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.
Maserati Levante vs. the competition
Maserati Levante vs. BMW X6 M
The Levante is no slouch when it comes to performance, but the X6 M delivers truly astonishing SUV performance from its 567-horsepower turbo V8 and sport-tuned suspension. It may ride too firm for some drivers, and it suffers from some of the same cargo space limitations as the Levante, but the BMW's interior quality has the advantage on the Maserati.
Maserati Levante vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport drops even more power on the luxury SUV party, with an astounding 575 horsepower from its supercharged V8 engine. The Range Rover also sets a high bar for interior richness and quality that the Levante can't quite match. Increased cargo space and off-road ability also give the Rover an edge on the Maser, but the Range Rover's handling performance is a bit duller than the Maserati's.
Maserati Levante vs. Porsche Cayenne
With its expert blend of power, performance and comfort, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo sets the bar impossibly high for luxury SUVs. The Levante makes a good rival when it comes to on-road handling, and the engines in both cars are a good match. The Cayenne's interior is nicer and feels better put together than the Levante's, but the Maserati offers a bit more style and panache than the Cayenne's more anonymous look.
FAQ
Is the Maserati Levante a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Maserati Levante?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Maserati Levante:
- New turbocharged V8 available in two new variants: GTS and Trofeo
- New interior and exterior trim
- Improved infotainment system graphics
- Electric power-assisted steering replaces hydraulic-assist steering
- Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
Is the Maserati Levante reliable?
Is the 2019 Maserati Levante a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Maserati Levante?
The least-expensive 2019 Maserati Levante is the 2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,980.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $75,980
- S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $91,980
- GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $81,980
- GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $81,980
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $86,980
- S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $91,980
- GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $119,980
- Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $169,980
What are the different models of Maserati Levante?
More about the 2019 Maserati Levante
2019 Maserati Levante Overview
The 2019 Maserati Levante is offered in the following submodels: Levante SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Maserati Levante?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Maserati Levante and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Levante 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Levante.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Maserati Levante and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Levante featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Maserati Levante?
2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $171,475. The average price paid for a new 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,500 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,500 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $168,975.
The average savings for the 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Maserati Levante GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Maserati Levante GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $121,475. The average price paid for a new 2019 Maserati Levante GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,000 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,000 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $120,475.
The average savings for the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Maserati Levante GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,475. The average price paid for a new 2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $900 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $900 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,575.
The average savings for the 2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Maserati Levante 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Maserati Levantes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Maserati Levante for sale near. There are currently 22 new 2019 Levantes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,139 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Maserati Levante. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $47,224 on a used or CPO 2019 Levante available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Maserati Levantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Maserati Levante for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,120.
Find a new Maserati for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,843.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Maserati Levante?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Maserati lease specials
