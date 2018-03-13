I have had my Levante for one month. My last car (Jaguar XFR) is a great comparison for someone who needs an SUV but wants the performance of a sports car. The answer is yes and no. It's not a sports car, BUT, you get the thrill of one. Firstly, the reviews you read are usually about the base Levante. Which is crap. The S is a real Maserati though.You shouldn't buy this car if all you care about is cargo space, tech, finish etc...etc... You only buy this SUV if you want a thrilling ride because you care about the engine. I've never owned a maserati before, but I can tell you the following: This car is more thrilling than a 510hp Jag. It's all in the exhaust and Ferrari engine combination. Somehow it works better than the Ghibli and the Quattroporte (I test drove both) because it's an SUV. So.... Positives... after about three hours you learn how the car performs, and using the best in class (by far) paddles, and/or the sports mode, you learn that this car is a real Massa, and a cousin of Ferrari. This is where this car begins and ends. I test drove the Macan GTS (amazing) and the Cayenne S (fine) and they were both great, with better finish to interior* and tighter handling, and at around the same price. But here's the thing, neither had any personality whatsoever compared to the Levante S. The handling was tight and controlled but boring. I'm no race driver, but I understand my cars, and the Levante S is an exotic amongst SUVs because of the engine, handling and exhuast note. You'll need to pay a LOT more on insurance for a Levante because it really is an exotic. The negatives on this car are that every reviewer has mentioned that it shares buttons with jeep etc. but I've never known anyone who shops for this car who's even sat in a Jeep. Anyway I can tell you that the tech. is fine (compared to a 2016 mercedes e400 cabrio that my wife drives) and the interior looks more luxurious than any porsche, but to touch, porsche wins. Here's the thing, if you want a luxury suv but don't care about performance, than forget this car. If you want performance AND luxury, the only cars better than this are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and/or maybe cayenne GTS. The thing is, they just don't have the exotic feel of this car. This is a drivers car, not a driver's, partner's car. 3000 revs and the exhaust expoldes like a Ferarri engine should, and it will blow you away. Now another downside. Maserati after sales are [non-permissible content removed]. Another one, it's insurance group is the same as Ferrari, Lambo, Aston etc. even for a V6 production SUV so be warned. It's worth it, but be warned, you're not buying a Lexus. Oh and it drinks gas like CRAZY.

