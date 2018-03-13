  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
2018 Maserati Levante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
  • Turbocharged V6 engine provides quick acceleration
  • Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
  • Highly customizable interior
  • Some downmarket buttons and switches
  • Fuel economy lags that of other luxury SUVs
  • Comes up short on storage space
Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?

With this type of luxury vehicle, it's all about excess. And the powerful Levante S delivers just that with little sacrifice to fuel economy. Keep in mind that aside from a few items such as bigger front brakes and a panoramic sunroof, the Levante S is equipped nearly the same as the base model, so you'll want to choose either the GranLusso or the GranSport option group. We think the luxury-oriented GranLusso is a better bet for its upgraded stereo, soft-close doors, premium leather, and ventilated seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Introduced last year, the Levante brings the Maserati character to the world of large luxury SUVs. Its distinctive design helps it stand out in parking lots and on the road, and its engine plays the soundtrack of a thoroughbred, which is appropriate considering some of its roots come from Ferrari.

The Levante's extensive customization options include everything from the color of the brake calipers to the leathers and materials inside. With a large entertainment display, the interior looks the part, too. That is, unless you recognize some of the buttons and switches borrowed from less expensive vehicles.

Aside from some downmarket switchgear, the Levante lacks the interior and cargo space of its mainstream rivals. And as cool as the Ferrari link may sound, it means the Levante's fuel economy trails the segment. But these aren't the reasons you look for an SUV with a borderline exotic pedigree. In this regard, the Levante's flair and exclusivity separate it from the crowd.

2018 Maserati Levante models

The 2018 Maserati Levante comes in two variants that are defined by how much power they have. Though both trim levels use a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6, the one in the base Levante has 345 horsepower, while the Levante S offers 424 hp. Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4. After deciding on power, you can elect between either the GranLusso or GranSport option group. Both packages cost the same, but the GranLusso adds luxury features, such as premium leather, and the GranSport adds sporty features, such as shift paddles.

The base Levante comes with a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 (345 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque), engine stop-start, an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. Other mechanical standard items include a driver-adjustable and adaptive air suspension, a limited-slip differential, and hill descent control. The exterior shows automatic bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog- and taillights, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, chrome exterior trim, and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find piano-black plastic interior trim, leather upholstery, 12-way adjustable power front seats with memory and heating, dual-zone climate control, three 12-volt outlets (one per row), four USB outlets (two front, two rear), and 60/40-split folding rear seats. The 8.4-inch entertainment display offers navigation, satellite radio with a one-year subscription, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The standard 280-watt stereo plays through eight speakers. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

Opting for the GranLusso package adds a panoramic sunroof, metallic-finished roof rails, bright chrome skid plates, additional body coloring to the exterior, different 19-inch wheels, and black brake calipers. The interior receives open-pore wood trim, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a heated and wood-lined steering wheel. The stereo is upgraded to 900 watts and 14 speakers.

The GranSport also gains a panoramic sunroof, additional body-colored exterior panels, and the stereo upgrade. Cosmetic upgrades include piano-black exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and extended leather options. True to its name, this package also adds shift paddles, 12-way power-adjustable seats with larger bolsters, and a sport steering wheel and pedals.

The Levante S comes with a more powerful version of the twin-turbo 3.0L V6 (424 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque), though it retains the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Above the base model the S also gains larger front brakes, shift paddles, a panoramic sunroof, and extended leather options. The GranLusso package adds soft-close doors, while the GranSport package retains the same features described above.

Most features in the GranLusso and GranSport can be optioned à la carte for either Levante. The last two packages to choose from are the Climate package, which adds heated rear seats and windshield washer nozzles, and the Driver Assistance Plus package, which includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and a surround-view camera system. This package also offers active lane keeping and blind-spot assist, which can selectively apply the brakes to prevent unsafe lane changes.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Maserati Levante S (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Levante has received some revisions, including the addition of electric power steering and more standard safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Levante.

Driving

7.5
The Levante S puts a definitive emphasis on "Sport," landing somewhere between pure luxury SUV models and the fire-breathing beasts that roll out of the BMW M and Mercedes-AMG factories. Its engine is its greatest asset, but it scores pretty well in all other dynamic areas.

Acceleration

8.0
The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 makes healthy power and a beautiful sound, but it lacks a little response when driven in Normal mode due to turbo lag. Sport mode alleviates this somewhat because it keeps the transmission in a lower gear. The sprint to 60 mph is properly quick at 5 seconds flat.

Braking

7.0
The brakes are easy to modulate with the right amount of bite during casual driving, but we encountered some disconcerting wobbles during our panic stops when the suspension wasn't in Sport mode. This issue didn't occur in Sport mode; the car even posted an impressive 106-foot stop from 60 mph.

Steering

7.0
We found the steering feedback from last year's Levante direct and precise, with assistance that varied with speed. The new Levante has electric power-assisted steering, which might alter the feel through the steering wheel.

Handling

7.0
The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves that are aren't perfectly smooth, which diminishes driving confidence.

Drivability

6.5
The eight-speed automatic is a good match to the V6, and it executes shifts that are quick and nearly seamless. The shift-by-wire gear selector can be a nuisance when trying to quickly move between Drive and Reverse, which makes those speedy three-point turns much more of a challenge.

Off-road

7.0
Our test vehicle's 21-inch wheels and summer tires aren't ideally suited for mud and snow, but the Levante's adjustable air suspension allows for 1.6 inches of extra ground clearance when in Off-Road mode, which could prove useful if you do need to venture beyond the pavement.

Comfort

7.0
The Levante's cabin masterfully manages to keep bad noise out while letting good noise in, but we weren't entirely impressed by its ride quality. The climate control system keeps air temps in check, but the leather seats can get a little swampy without the perforated/ventilation option.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seat cushions are firm yet comfortable, but they got a little warm without the optional perforated leather. Lateral support at the thighs and back is wide-set, so smaller to average folk won't find it very supportive. Rear seat comfort is similar, with sufficient rake in the seatback.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Levante's ride is busy even in the softest suspension setting, and it's bothered more by small, sharp bumps than it is big ones. The optional 21-inch wheels likely play a part. The suspension keeps body roll in check during cornering, but results in more head toss when on uneven pavement.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The cabin is very well-insulated against wind and decently insulated against road noise. Yet Sport mode still allows the exhaust sound in, and that's a good thing because it's lovely. Otherwise the cabin is pretty quiet while in Normal mode, with no squeaks or rattles observed.

Climate control

8.0
Dual climate controls can be accessed through the touchscreen or adjusted incrementally via buttons and switches just below it. Additionally, you can set the cabin temp through the voice command system, which is clever, and the climate system does well to maintain your chosen settings.

Interior

7.5
Getting in and out of the Levante is a breeze. Once inside, there's a comfortable amount of space in nearly every seat. The driver's seat can be positioned for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. The substantial paddle shifters almost make up for the chintzy steering wheel controls.

Ease of use

6.0
The large touchscreen infotainment layout is fairly easy to navigate, but it collects fingerprints that show up readily in the sun, and configuring the system isn't very intuitive. The steering-wheel rocker switch controls require unusually heavy pressure, which is uncomfortable and cumbersome.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Climbing in is very easy, like getting into a slightly taller sedan. The adjustable air suspension can lower the body nearly 2 inches, so there's really no climbing required. The large doors open wide, and the generous entry helps avoid head contact with the door frames even in the rear.

Driving position

9.0
Its wide range of seat height adjustment means you can choose a commanding road view or tuck down below the window sills for more of a sport sedan feel. The steering wheel has a decent amount of rake and tilt adjustment, and it's always easy to find the huge column-mounted paddle shifters.

Roominess

8.0
Even with the cockpit-style cabin up front, there's a lot of space for both front seats. Head- and legroom are plentiful with ample width for hips and shoulders. In the rear there's decent headroom and enough width for three adults to squeeze. Anyone over 6 feet won't be thrilled in the middle seat.

Visibility

7.0
Visibility is decent overall. The front view is unobstructed and the rear headrests are short so they don't really impede the view rearward. The rear window is smaller than those in most other SUVs. The rear pillars are pretty chunky, but the optional surround-view cameras alleviate this issue.

Quality

6.0
The Levante's interior appears nicely put-together, but the materials don't inspire feelings of luxury-level quality, especially in this class. Items such as the gear selector and steering wheel button controls fall below class standards and are somewhat of a disservice to the Maserati brand.

Utility

7.5
On a universal stage, the Levante has lots of merit for utility. But when compared to others in its class, it comes up a little short in cargo volume and doesn't make any special accommodations for car seats.

Small-item storage

9.0
There's a vast array of storage areas. A bin forward of the gearshift has USB and auxiliary inputs and is large enough for a couple of phones and a wallet. There are 12V outlets and a deep armrest bin that keeps drinks cool or warm via an air vent and can accommodate large water bottles.

Cargo space

6.5
With 19.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, the Levante's cargo area is smaller in volume than most of the competition. Still, the cargo area manages to be very usable. The rear seats fold flat and there's a ski pass-through if you don't want to fold the seats down.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The LATCH anchors have no easy-access ports and are squeezed between the seat bottom and back cushions. But loading a car seat in back won't be too hard thanks to the large door openings.

Technology

9.0
The Levante impressed us with its technology, from its useful onboard navigation to the depth of its voice recognition system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and they are the best solutions to smartphone integration. Active driver aids come in a package, and we'd recommend getting it.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The navigation system may not be as cutting-edge as Audi's Google Maps, but it is nice and easy to operate and has live traffic and speed limit info. The optional Harman Kardon audio system doesn't have fancy speaker grilles like some competitors, but it fills the cabin with a rich, quality sound.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which takes the guesswork out of device integration. And there's convenient phone storage that reduces the temptation to handle your phone while driving.

Driver aids

8.0
The driver assistance package is more robust this year, featuring forward collision and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and a surround-view camera system. Active blind-spot and lane keeping assist systems selectively use the brakes to prevent unsafe maneuvers.

Voice control

10.0
The Levante has one of the better voice recognition systems we've used. You can search points of interest, tune into specific radio and satellite stations, and even set the climate control temperature. You also have access to smartphone functions through Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Maserati Levante.

5(45%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
4.0
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exotic SUV?
Danno1,02/17/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had my Levante for one month. My last car (Jaguar XFR) is a great comparison for someone who needs an SUV but wants the performance of a sports car. The answer is yes and no. It's not a sports car, BUT, you get the thrill of one. Firstly, the reviews you read are usually about the base Levante. Which is crap. The S is a real Maserati though.You shouldn't buy this car if all you care about is cargo space, tech, finish etc...etc... You only buy this SUV if you want a thrilling ride because you care about the engine. I've never owned a maserati before, but I can tell you the following: This car is more thrilling than a 510hp Jag. It's all in the exhaust and Ferrari engine combination. Somehow it works better than the Ghibli and the Quattroporte (I test drove both) because it's an SUV. So.... Positives... after about three hours you learn how the car performs, and using the best in class (by far) paddles, and/or the sports mode, you learn that this car is a real Massa, and a cousin of Ferrari. This is where this car begins and ends. I test drove the Macan GTS (amazing) and the Cayenne S (fine) and they were both great, with better finish to interior* and tighter handling, and at around the same price. But here's the thing, neither had any personality whatsoever compared to the Levante S. The handling was tight and controlled but boring. I'm no race driver, but I understand my cars, and the Levante S is an exotic amongst SUVs because of the engine, handling and exhuast note. You'll need to pay a LOT more on insurance for a Levante because it really is an exotic. The negatives on this car are that every reviewer has mentioned that it shares buttons with jeep etc. but I've never known anyone who shops for this car who's even sat in a Jeep. Anyway I can tell you that the tech. is fine (compared to a 2016 mercedes e400 cabrio that my wife drives) and the interior looks more luxurious than any porsche, but to touch, porsche wins. Here's the thing, if you want a luxury suv but don't care about performance, than forget this car. If you want performance AND luxury, the only cars better than this are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and/or maybe cayenne GTS. The thing is, they just don't have the exotic feel of this car. This is a drivers car, not a driver's, partner's car. 3000 revs and the exhaust expoldes like a Ferarri engine should, and it will blow you away. Now another downside. Maserati after sales are [non-permissible content removed]. Another one, it's insurance group is the same as Ferrari, Lambo, Aston etc. even for a V6 production SUV so be warned. It's worth it, but be warned, you're not buying a Lexus. Oh and it drinks gas like CRAZY.
Buyers be ware 2018 Maserati Levante
Paul,03/21/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Buyers be ware 2018 Maserati Levante If you are thinking of buying or leasing a Maserati read this first This is a 4 month review, I wanted to drive the car for a while before giving my opinion of the car and of my experiences to fellow car enthusiast who might be in the market for a sports SUV. The buying experience was as good and easy as expected from a dealership of this caliper. Helpful sales staff, water espresso, the works. The Levante: The car started falling apart the first week of ownership. Plastic windshield molding literally came out and started flapping about the first time I got on a freeway. On top of that the USB port didn’t work at all. Being disappointed I took the car back to the dealership and the sales person drove with me to service and told me that all will be taken care of. The service dept. gave me a loaner and I didn’t hear from them for 4 days. Finally I called. They told me they were waiting for parts for the stereo system. It had to be completely replaced because of a short in the USB port. When I picked up the car one of my rims and tire was damaged. It had a 3 inch gash. Of course service manager said that it wasn’t them, but agreed to fix the rim only not willing to change a brand new but damaged tire. 3 days later molding popped out again and I was right back again. I have since made 6 more trips to service department for various noise/parts reasons. Service manager refuses to fix factory defective brakes. Brakes make a lot of grinding/squealing noise when braking. Service department is not what you would expect at a Ferrari. Its 10x10 ft room with a kitchen, sofa, tv and a coffee machine and it doubles for employee break room. Also Ferrari service doesn’t have any loaners. One of the times I was there I had to rent from Enterprise and now they broke it off with rental companies and it has became impossible to get a loaner. Service manager tells you to expect a call when loaner will become available and weeks go by without a phone call. Ferrari service center in long island gets 1 star at best. Cons: 1. Noisy/squeaky brakes (factory defect) 2. 1 second delayed acceleration (better in sport mode) 3. Transmission gear shifter constantly gets stock and is very hard to get into the right driving mode. Pops into Reverse instead of Park or N instead of drive. 4. Infotainment screen auto dimming and brightness adjustment for day/night doesn’t work 5. Standard speakers produce very plain and empty sound especially at low-mid volume, not very loud at full volume. 6. For the exterior size of the car the interior accommodations are very tight and trunk is smaller than most sedans. 7. Very poor communication and customer service Long island Ferrari/ Maserati Service center 8. Eats a lot of gas, even in eco-mode (ICE MODE) 350 miles per 20 gallon tank Pros: 1. Air suspension provides a better ride quality on New York roads. 2. Infotainment system is lag free well thought out. Easy to use while driving. My advice is stay away from Maserati cars and especially from NY Long island branch.
Sport and luxury under one roof
Rob,11/19/2018
GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After owning BMW X5’s, Porsche Cayenne S and Macan Turbo, the Levante is more luxurious but drives much heavier and feels like a bigger SUV. These other cars were better driving cars. Engine sound is great but sounds better than it performs, although it performs very well. Priced too high vs competition and resale value and gas mileage are poor. Dealers offering huge discounts which tells you something. Having said that, it is a great combination of sportiness and luxury and it’s styling stands out. No service required over the first 4 months.
Best car I have purchased so far
Milco,06/06/2019
GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The quality of the interiors is outstanding. The car came equipped with all the Adas (Autonomous driving Level 2). Concerning the road holding, equipped with 4 Pirelli Sottozero, she has been lake effect proof (I live in West Michigan). Honestly on dry I cannot even get close to the limit without risking to get my license burned. Concerning the engine, well it is a Ferrari engine, anyway my Levante towed my race car several times even down to Georgia, I have experienced plenty of torque and towing at 70mph (this is the max speed I can publicly declare isn't it?) the transmission temperature always remained in the normal range, even in summer. I never did any serious off road, but driving in some muddy road, so I cannot express any reliable judgement, even if the pneumatic suspension allow to adjust the height from the ground allowing pretty deep fords. The downside of buying this car is the fuel economy, she does everything (even racing in a track) but you just need to feed her. An other characteristic which should be improved is the storage volume which is slightly bigger than my previous Lexus RX350. Unfortunately we have been hit by a violent storm, so I could test the off road quality of the Levante using the vehicle to clean my propriety: I could tow a cart full of wood uphill of a wet and steep trailer without any issue
See all 9 reviews of the 2018 Maserati Levante
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Maserati Levante features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Levante models:

Active Blind Spot Assist
Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
Highway Assist
Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
Traffic Sign Recognition
Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.

More about the 2018 Maserati Levante

Used 2018 Maserati Levante Overview

The Used 2018 Maserati Levante is offered in the following submodels: Levante SUV. Available styles include S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranLusso 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Maserati Levante?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Maserati Levante trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Maserati Levante Base is priced between $54,985 and$54,985 with odometer readings between 20421 and20421 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Maserati Levantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Maserati Levante for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 Levantes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,985 and mileage as low as 20421 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Maserati Levante.

Can't find a used 2018 Maserati Levantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Levante for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,652.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Levante for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,348.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,199.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Maserati Levante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2018 Maserati Levante info

