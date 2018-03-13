2018 Maserati Levante Review
Pros & Cons
- Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
- Turbocharged V6 engine provides quick acceleration
- Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
- Highly customizable interior
- Some downmarket buttons and switches
- Fuel economy lags that of other luxury SUVs
- Comes up short on storage space
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Levante does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Introduced last year, the Levante brings the Maserati character to the world of large luxury SUVs. Its distinctive design helps it stand out in parking lots and on the road, and its engine plays the soundtrack of a thoroughbred, which is appropriate considering some of its roots come from Ferrari.
The Levante's extensive customization options include everything from the color of the brake calipers to the leathers and materials inside. With a large entertainment display, the interior looks the part, too. That is, unless you recognize some of the buttons and switches borrowed from less expensive vehicles.
Aside from some downmarket switchgear, the Levante lacks the interior and cargo space of its mainstream rivals. And as cool as the Ferrari link may sound, it means the Levante's fuel economy trails the segment. But these aren't the reasons you look for an SUV with a borderline exotic pedigree. In this regard, the Levante's flair and exclusivity separate it from the crowd.
2018 Maserati Levante models
The 2018 Maserati Levante comes in two variants that are defined by how much power they have. Though both trim levels use a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6, the one in the base Levante has 345 horsepower, while the Levante S offers 424 hp. Regardless of output, each model comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, which Maserati calls Q4. After deciding on power, you can elect between either the GranLusso or GranSport option group. Both packages cost the same, but the GranLusso adds luxury features, such as premium leather, and the GranSport adds sporty features, such as shift paddles.
The base Levante comes with a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 (345 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque), engine stop-start, an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. Other mechanical standard items include a driver-adjustable and adaptive air suspension, a limited-slip differential, and hill descent control. The exterior shows automatic bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog- and taillights, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, chrome exterior trim, and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find piano-black plastic interior trim, leather upholstery, 12-way adjustable power front seats with memory and heating, dual-zone climate control, three 12-volt outlets (one per row), four USB outlets (two front, two rear), and 60/40-split folding rear seats. The 8.4-inch entertainment display offers navigation, satellite radio with a one-year subscription, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The standard 280-watt stereo plays through eight speakers. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
Opting for the GranLusso package adds a panoramic sunroof, metallic-finished roof rails, bright chrome skid plates, additional body coloring to the exterior, different 19-inch wheels, and black brake calipers. The interior receives open-pore wood trim, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a heated and wood-lined steering wheel. The stereo is upgraded to 900 watts and 14 speakers.
The GranSport also gains a panoramic sunroof, additional body-colored exterior panels, and the stereo upgrade. Cosmetic upgrades include piano-black exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and extended leather options. True to its name, this package also adds shift paddles, 12-way power-adjustable seats with larger bolsters, and a sport steering wheel and pedals.
The Levante S comes with a more powerful version of the twin-turbo 3.0L V6 (424 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque), though it retains the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Above the base model the S also gains larger front brakes, shift paddles, a panoramic sunroof, and extended leather options. The GranLusso package adds soft-close doors, while the GranSport package retains the same features described above.
Most features in the GranLusso and GranSport can be optioned à la carte for either Levante. The last two packages to choose from are the Climate package, which adds heated rear seats and windshield washer nozzles, and the Driver Assistance Plus package, which includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and a surround-view camera system. This package also offers active lane keeping and blind-spot assist, which can selectively apply the brakes to prevent unsafe lane changes.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Maserati Levante S (twin-turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Levante has received some revisions, including the addition of electric power steering and more standard safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Levante.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology9.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Maserati Levante.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Levante models:
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes selectively to keep you from changing lanes when it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Highway Assist
- Keeps pace with the traffic ahead by automatically speeding up or slowing down.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Looks for and displays pertinent traffic sign information on the gauge cluster.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Levante
Related Used 2018 Maserati Levante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019