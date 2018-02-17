Used 2018 Maserati Levante for Sale Near Me
171 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$43,931$10,126 Below Market
- 13,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,995$3,247 Below Market
- 13,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,984
- 10,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,900$3,233 Below Market
- certified
2018 Maserati Levante13,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,557$817 Below Market
- 13,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,998$1,242 Below Market
- 18,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,999$1,638 Below Market
- 11,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,750
- 11,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,990
- 14,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,699
- 24,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$51,498$625 Below Market
- 27,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,997$225 Below Market
- 18,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,730
- certified
2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso24,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,000
- 31,225 miles
$54,816$1,346 Below Market
- 12,448 miles
$55,885
- 50,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$39,950$4,064 Below Market
- certified
2018 Maserati Levante20,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,985
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Levante searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Levante
Read recent reviews for the Maserati Levante
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating49 Reviews
Report abuse
Danno1,02/17/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had my Levante for one month. My last car (Jaguar XFR) is a great comparison for someone who needs an SUV but wants the performance of a sports car. The answer is yes and no. It's not a sports car, BUT, you get the thrill of one. Firstly, the reviews you read are usually about the base Levante. Which is crap. The S is a real Maserati though.You shouldn't buy this car if all you care about is cargo space, tech, finish etc...etc... You only buy this SUV if you want a thrilling ride because you care about the engine. I've never owned a maserati before, but I can tell you the following: This car is more thrilling than a 510hp Jag. It's all in the exhaust and Ferrari engine combination. Somehow it works better than the Ghibli and the Quattroporte (I test drove both) because it's an SUV. So.... Positives... after about three hours you learn how the car performs, and using the best in class (by far) paddles, and/or the sports mode, you learn that this car is a real Massa, and a cousin of Ferrari. This is where this car begins and ends. I test drove the Macan GTS (amazing) and the Cayenne S (fine) and they were both great, with better finish to interior* and tighter handling, and at around the same price. But here's the thing, neither had any personality whatsoever compared to the Levante S. The handling was tight and controlled but boring. I'm no race driver, but I understand my cars, and the Levante S is an exotic amongst SUVs because of the engine, handling and exhuast note. You'll need to pay a LOT more on insurance for a Levante because it really is an exotic. The negatives on this car are that every reviewer has mentioned that it shares buttons with jeep etc. but I've never known anyone who shops for this car who's even sat in a Jeep. Anyway I can tell you that the tech. is fine (compared to a 2016 mercedes e400 cabrio that my wife drives) and the interior looks more luxurious than any porsche, but to touch, porsche wins. Here's the thing, if you want a luxury suv but don't care about performance, than forget this car. If you want performance AND luxury, the only cars better than this are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and/or maybe cayenne GTS. The thing is, they just don't have the exotic feel of this car. This is a drivers car, not a driver's, partner's car. 3000 revs and the exhaust expoldes like a Ferarri engine should, and it will blow you away. Now another downside. Maserati after sales are [non-permissible content removed]. Another one, it's insurance group is the same as Ferrari, Lambo, Aston etc. even for a V6 production SUV so be warned. It's worth it, but be warned, you're not buying a Lexus. Oh and it drinks gas like CRAZY.
Related Maserati Levante info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati Quattroporte San Diego CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Baltimore MD
- Used Maserati Levante Seattle WA
- Used Maserati Levante Irvine CA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Mesa AZ
- Used Maserati GranTurismo New York NY
- Used Maserati Quattroporte New Haven CT
- Used Maserati Levante Rockville MD
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Boca Raton FL
- Used Maserati Levante Bridgeport CT
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2016 Corona CA
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Woodbridge VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2017 Santa Ana CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS