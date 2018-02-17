Used 2018 Maserati Levante for Sale Near Me

171 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 171 listings
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante

    10,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $43,931

    $10,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso

    13,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $55,995

    $3,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranSport in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranSport

    13,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $57,984

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso

    10,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $56,900

    $3,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in Black
    certified

    2018 Maserati Levante

    13,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,557

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante

    13,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,998

    $1,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante

    18,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $48,999

    $1,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport

    11,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,750

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranSport in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranSport

    11,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $62,990

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport

    14,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,699

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante

    24,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,498

    $625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso

    27,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,997

    $225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso

    18,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $57,730

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso in White
    certified

    2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso

    24,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $60,000

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante GranSport in Gray
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante GranSport

    31,225 miles
    Good Deal

    $54,816

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante S in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante S

    12,448 miles

    $55,885

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in White
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante

    50,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $39,950

    $4,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante in Black
    certified

    2018 Maserati Levante

    20,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,985

    Details

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Levante
49 Reviews
Exotic SUV?
Danno1,02/17/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had my Levante for one month. My last car (Jaguar XFR) is a great comparison for someone who needs an SUV but wants the performance of a sports car. The answer is yes and no. It's not a sports car, BUT, you get the thrill of one. Firstly, the reviews you read are usually about the base Levante. Which is crap. The S is a real Maserati though.You shouldn't buy this car if all you care about is cargo space, tech, finish etc...etc... You only buy this SUV if you want a thrilling ride because you care about the engine. I've never owned a maserati before, but I can tell you the following: This car is more thrilling than a 510hp Jag. It's all in the exhaust and Ferrari engine combination. Somehow it works better than the Ghibli and the Quattroporte (I test drove both) because it's an SUV. So.... Positives... after about three hours you learn how the car performs, and using the best in class (by far) paddles, and/or the sports mode, you learn that this car is a real Massa, and a cousin of Ferrari. This is where this car begins and ends. I test drove the Macan GTS (amazing) and the Cayenne S (fine) and they were both great, with better finish to interior* and tighter handling, and at around the same price. But here's the thing, neither had any personality whatsoever compared to the Levante S. The handling was tight and controlled but boring. I'm no race driver, but I understand my cars, and the Levante S is an exotic amongst SUVs because of the engine, handling and exhuast note. You'll need to pay a LOT more on insurance for a Levante because it really is an exotic. The negatives on this car are that every reviewer has mentioned that it shares buttons with jeep etc. but I've never known anyone who shops for this car who's even sat in a Jeep. Anyway I can tell you that the tech. is fine (compared to a 2016 mercedes e400 cabrio that my wife drives) and the interior looks more luxurious than any porsche, but to touch, porsche wins. Here's the thing, if you want a luxury suv but don't care about performance, than forget this car. If you want performance AND luxury, the only cars better than this are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and/or maybe cayenne GTS. The thing is, they just don't have the exotic feel of this car. This is a drivers car, not a driver's, partner's car. 3000 revs and the exhaust expoldes like a Ferarri engine should, and it will blow you away. Now another downside. Maserati after sales are [non-permissible content removed]. Another one, it's insurance group is the same as Ferrari, Lambo, Aston etc. even for a V6 production SUV so be warned. It's worth it, but be warned, you're not buying a Lexus. Oh and it drinks gas like CRAZY.
