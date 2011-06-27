Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews
An exotic car at a reasonable price.
Michael Cunningham, 06/20/2017
Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful
Great styling and fun to drive. The only after market accessory it needs is a backup camera , and Bluetooth The trunk is small but this is not the type of car that needs a lot of storage. A great value compared to other similar vehicles in it's class.
