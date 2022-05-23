What is the Air?

The modern automotive landscape is dotted with the smoldering craters left by a long line of EV startups — big backing, big hype and then a big fat nothing. But Lucid managed to avert self-destruction and in 2022 introduced the Air. Packing massive range, an airy interior and nearly 1,000 horsepower, Lucid's Air is the closest thing to Tesla's Model S since, well, the Model S. Incidentally, both companies were founded in California. Maybe there's something in the lack of water.

When we finally could get our hands on a Lucid Air, we immediately put it through Edmunds' real-world EV range test. In its Dream Edition Range trim, the Air traveled an extraordinary 505 miles on a single charge and impressed us with its comfortable, spacious cabin and easy-to-drive nature. But the Air isn't without its faults. We found plenty of nagging build quality issues and thought it wasn't up to par with other high-powered sedans, electric or otherwise, in the braking and handling department.

Because the Air is essentially brand-new, we can't imagine Lucid is going to make any significant changes to its flagship model for 2023. Lucid has also announced an upcoming SUV, known as the Gravity, so we're thinking the startup is going to have its hands full for the next few years. But there's not much room for error amid stiff competition from Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Rivian for your hard-earned EV dollars.