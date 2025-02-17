Here's How Our Lucid Air Kept Other EVs Charged During Edmunds U-Drags

Putting together Edmunds U-Drags can be a lot. It's not just a matter of securing cars, renting out an airstrip and aiming some cameras. While things run smoothly these days, it's taken years of work to get where we are. We shoot over two days, with roughly five races taking place each day. Making sure the cars have enough fuel and — in the case of the ever-growing number of EVs we race — batteries have enough charge is important. That's where the Lucid Air's RangeXchange comes into play.

RangeXchange is Lucid's branding for its bidirectional vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability. Using the RangeXchange charging adapter for Lucid's 40-amp mobile charging cable, both the Air and new Lucid Gravity can charge other EVs. The adapter replaces the normal plug on one end with a second SAE J1772 plug, essentially turning it into a double-ended cable. It can charge at 9.6 kW, the same as a Level 2 home charger.

It's simple to use too. Lucid released RangeXchange with the 2.1.52 over-the-air update early last year. All you have to do is connect a Lucid to another EV with the cable and then confirm in the center screen that you want to start using RangeXchange.

Lucid brought out an Air Sapphire for this last round of races, and along with it a support car with spare wheels and tires for the Sapphire. That support car, along with the Lucid Air Grand Touring we own, served as mobile charging stations for the Sapphire as well as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Tesla Model S Plaid (with a NACS adapter). RangeXchange worked perfectly every single time.