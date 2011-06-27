Used 2008 Lotus Exige Coupe Consumer Reviews

This is my second Lotus. My first was an 05 Elise with 190bhp, a soft top, and standard ("Touring") suspension. My new S240 could not be a more different car. This Exige is serious business. The acceleration is spectacular; when you get on the throttle the supercharger sounds like a jet engine and you quickly become one with the driver's seat. I really enjoyed the handling and cornering of the Elise, but the Exige S240 with the Track Pack is not to be believed. The capability of this car to corner hard with minimal body roll is unlike anything you have experienced before (including 360 Modena's and Gallardo's that I have driven).

Al B, Bach , 01/29/2008

Well, this is the second Exige I've bought and for those that thought the S version was hot in 07, this limited 240S for US release in 08 is just outstanding. I'll put this simply, this is the street version track car. Not much has changed overall, unless you count the interior is redone, has the launch capability, better, bigger brakes, 4 piston calipers and (gasp) a cupholder! Now, I didn't think that Lotus could improve the Exige, even with the superchager in 07. I waited since my first one was the first release without the SC. I was going to buy the track version, but heard that I should wait. I'm glad I did... so worth it! This Exige is is the BEST! Words can't describe the feeling